Liverpool star Jarrrell Quansah is open to joining Newcastle United this summer to earn more regular game time, according to former scout Mick Brown.

The Magpies are in the transfer market for a new central defender this summer with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman struggling with injuries, while Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are both now in their thirties.

That has led the club to look at Anfield star Quansah once again, after their initial interest in him last summer, and the player is keen to pursue the opportunity should it come around.

Quansah Wants Newcastle Move

Tuchel likes him for England

Eddie Howe is a big fan of the 22-year-old defender, who has been described as an 'absolute monster', and while speaking to Football Insider it was revealed by transfer insider Brown that the interest in a deal is mutual.

"His chances are going to be limited at Liverpool. “I picked Quansah out when he was in the youth team and I always thought he had the makings of becoming a top player. “He’s got to a certain level in his career, but now I think he needs to push on again. To do that, he’s got to be playing football at the top level. “With the options they’ve got at Liverpool at the moment, it doesn’t look like he’ll be a regular any time soon, especially while they’re looking to sign new players there. “So if he’s got the opportunity to go and play for Newcastle, I hear he wants to do that. “He knows what’s best for his career, and at this stage is being able to play every week. “It would be a tremendous move for him and for Newcastle, they’d be picking up a very promising young player if they could get it over the line.“

Jarrell Quansah Stats 2024/25 Games 12(11) Minutes 910 Tackles (per game) 0.8 Interceptions (per game) 0.6 Clearances (per game) 2.1 Blocks (per game) 0.4

Quansah was part of Thomas Tuchel's first England squad last month but didn't feature in either of the two games, but it's clear that he's someone being considered ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

However, he will need to play more regular minutes and currently finds himself behind Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the pecking order at Anfield.

The Magpies also have an interest in signing Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen but a deal is seen as unlikely considering the competition for his signature, making Quansah one to keep an eye on.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 03/04/2025.