Simon Phillips says ‘it wouldn’t surprise him’ to see Chelsea duo Joao Felix or Christopher Nkunku involved in a deal for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Blues have emerged as potential suitors for Garnacho in recent days, alongside Serie A table-toppers Napoli, and are expected to step up their interest with an initial bid.

It is also believed that Garnacho is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, with his long-term Old Trafford future far from certain under Ruben Amorim.

However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be willing to match Man United’s €70m (£59m) valuation early, after Napoli’s pursuit failed to materialise due to a gap in valuation.

Garnacho Targeted by Chelsea

Surprise swap deal mooted

If that is the case, Chelsea could look for a smart solution in their pursuit of the Argentinian, including offering one of their stars in exchange on a separate deal.

According to Phillips, he would not be surprised to see Felix or Nkunku head to Old Trafford in the final days of January in a bid to lure Garnacho to West London.

Both Nkunku and Felix have been linked with a surprise Stamford Bridge exit in recent days, having struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca this season.

The £52m Frenchman, who joined Chelsea in 2023, has reportedly agreed personal terms for a move to Bayern Munich, but a deal remains difficult in January, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Felix, meanwhile, who arrived on a long-term deal from Barcelona, has also been linked with a shock exit to AC Milan, six months after arriving at Stamford Bridge.

After recalling Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace, Chelsea are believed to be eyeing several outgoings in the remaining days of January.

While Renato Veiga is now close to joining Borussia Dortmund, midfielders Cesare Casadei, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka could also follow through the exit door.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 33 Goals 8 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,847

