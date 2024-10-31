Tottenham Hotspur have not been at their best under Ange Postecoglou this season with four games lost in just nine Premier League outings so far in the current campaign - and former scout Mick Brown states that the north London outfit will be looking to bring in a new centre-back to act as quality backup for main duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham finished fifth last season, as their strong form at the start of the season - which saw them pick up eight wins and two draws in their first ten Premier League games - carried them to the Europa League. But it's been a rocky road this season, winning just four games and losing as many with the club already five points adrift in the race for Champions League football.

Tottenham 'Want Someone In' to Fix Defensive Woes

Their backup depth is not admirable for a club challenging near the top

Brown, a former Manchester United scout, has raised his issues with the club by stating that they 'fall down at the fundamentals' - before stating that the club are after a new centre-back to properly rival their starting duo. He said on Football Insider:

“Tottenham worry me defensively. They fall down at the fundamentals, they’re just not good enough at the back. That’s even with their first-choice team on the pitch. “Their strength in depth is an issue too because it makes rotation difficult. All the best teams have defensive units that you know you can rely upon every week. “Look at Arsenal, for example, the big reason they’ve been able to challenge for the title is because of their defenders. Gabriel and Saliba are so solid at the back, and everybody does their bit. “Man City as well, everybody talks about their attacking talent and rightly so, but their defence is outstanding with the likes of Dias, Ajanki and Gvardiol. “They’ve got a settled pairing in Romero and Van de Ven, but behind them, they’re short of real quality options and strength in depth. From what I’m hearing, they want to bring in someone who can fill in if those two miss out.”

Defensive solidity hasn't been too much of an issue, in which they have conceded 10 goals in the top-flight with Romero and Van de Ven both featuring strongly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Micky Van de Ven has only featured in 39 games for Tottenham - missing 11 through injury.

But the latter has picked up a hamstring injury, and it has left them threadbare at the back - which will almost certainly impact results.

