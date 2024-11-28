Manchester United's fringe stars will get the chance to impress against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, according to former scout Mick Brown - with the ex-Red Devils recruitment man stating that Ruben Amorim will make wholesale changes to assess his stars on Thursday evening.

It will be a good chance for Amorim to look at some of the stars that were benched for the trip down to Ipswich Town, especially those who were unused. Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund all came off the bench against Kieran McKenna's side, but left-back Tyrell Malacia - who hasn't played a game for the club since May 2023 - Kobbie Mainoo and Antony could also get a look-in after their no-shows in Suffolk over the weekend.

Brown: Amorim Will 'Experiment' With Man Utd Team

The Portuguese gaffer has yet to see his fringe stars feature

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown states that Amorim will change his team to allow his fringe players to garner some game time. He said:

“I didn’t expect to see many changes against Ipswich. I’d expect more to be made for the Europa League game in the week. “It’s a good opportunity for him to assess the players and see what he’s got available. As he starts to get some of his players back to full fitness, he’ll have even more decisions to make about what his best team is. The only way he can figure that out is by playing them from the start to see where they’re at. So, from what I hear, he’s going to rotate again in mid-week and experiment a bit with his team. “They see it as a good opportunity to play a few of the players who might otherwise be on the fringes, because they’re at home against a struggling side. Of course, they need to win the game, but it’s also a chance for the manager to make his assessment.”

Bodo/Glimt are an underrated side in Europe, and they should not be taken lightly, having beaten teams such as Porto and Braga this season, alongside doing the double over Besiktas last campaign and drubbing Roma 6-1 at home in the 2021-22 Europa Conference League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have reached two Europa League finals, winning one against Ajax in 2017 before losing to Villarreal in 2021.

But Amorim will know not to embarrass himself just under a week after his debut, and United's international stars will want to end their poor run to the Europa League campaign by dragging themselves into the top eight, which they currently sit three points from.

