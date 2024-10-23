Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an extremely poor start to the Premier League season under Gary O'Neil with no wins and one draw in eight games in the top-flight - but former Premier League scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that despite their poor results, he has heard that Molineux chiefs are keen to stick with their manager.

Wolves recorded their worst top-flight finish since returning from the Championship in 2018 last season under O'Neil, though that was to be expected with a lack of investment from the club's top brass. This summer has seen a similar route, with Max Kilman and Pedro Neto both departing for West Ham United and Chelsea respectively, and their only marquee signings being the arrivals of Andre and Jorgen Strand Larsen. Wolves have had a tough fixture list to begin their season, but it sees them sit bottom of the division - though Brown claims that O'Neil will be afforded a respite if results can improve.

Wolves 'Keen to Stick' With Gary O'Neil

The Premier League boss will be afforded more time at Molineux

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown stated that whilst Wolves' performances are improving, their results have not changed and there is still pressure on O'Neil to deliver that - although he will be afforded time as long as results don't waver.

Wolves's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 10 =12th Goals conceded 23 20th Shots For Per Game 10.3 18th Shots Against Per Game 15.3 15th xG 8.76 19th

The ex-Manchester United scout said:

“It was a good performance, but it’s still another defeat. That pressure will still be there unless he can manage to turn their results around. “They play some good football at times and they’ve got some impressive players, but if they keep losing games, that’s not good enough. Management of games is still a vitally important part of the game, and they don’t seem able to do that. “At the end of the day, you need to keep the ball out of the net. They’ve conceded the most in the league this season. Even though their defensive performance against City was impressive, those are two more goals they’ve let in. It’s not good enough. “I’ve heard the board are keen to stick behind the manager, but if results continue the way they have been, they will have to pull the trigger.”

O'Neil signed a new four-year contract just a week before the new season began, and so the club are evidently behind him in the race for survival, and it would seem illogical to sack the Wolves man just two months after offering him such a long-term deal having done well last season given the circumstances.

Wolves Have Had a Difficult Start

Their fixtures leading up to Christmas appear to be a lot easier

Wolves have had an incredibly tough start to the season when it comes to fixtures. Already facing all of last season's top four - alongside Chelsea and Newcastle United who both finished sixth and seventh respectively last season - in their opening eight games is an incredibly tough start on paper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary O'Neil has won 18 of his 55 games in charge of Wolves this season.

They salvaged a draw against Nottingham Forest in one of their other two games, though a disappointing 5-3 loss to Brentford before the international break was the only real dampener to their campaign so far.

With easier tests on paper against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton coming up, Wolves will be hoping that those games can be the catalyst for them to spring out of the relegation zone.

