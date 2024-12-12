Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven could be ruled out for up to three weeks after limping off in the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, journalist Paul O Keefe has revealed.

The Dutch defender appears to have suffered another setback on his return to action, having spent four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

According to O Keefe, a definite timeline for Van de Ven’s return has yet to be confirmed, but a potential recurrence of the injury could leave him on the sidelines for two to three weeks.

Van de Ven has missed five Premier League games during his month-long absence and has made only nine top-flight appearances this term, assisting two goals.

Tottenham have a significant number of injury concerns heading into their Europa League encounter with Rangers on Thursday, with Cristian Romero and Brennan Johnson also forced off in Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea.

While Johnson is expected to start, Romero is also facing a fresh spell on the sidelines, having recently returned from a toe injury.

Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison and Mikey Moore also remain sidelined and are still dealing with long-term setbacks, while Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur will be available to start against Rangers.

The midfield duo are serving suspensions in the Premier League, with Bentancur handed a seven-game ban back in November and Bissouma picking up his fifth yellow card against Chelsea last weekend, which will see him miss one game.

Tottenham have won just once in their last seven games across all competitions, while losing four to Bournemouth, Ipswich Town, Chelsea, and Galatasaray.

The North London outfit have dropped to 12th in the Premier League table, now seven points off fourth and five points below fifth, where they finished last season.

Rumours over Ange Postecoglou’s uncertain future have surfaced after Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea, but the Australian tactician is ‘under no pressure’ at the moment.

After taking on Rangers in the Europa League, Spurs will be visiting bottom-placed Southampton on Sunday.

