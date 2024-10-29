Rangers have had a poor campaign in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, remaining six points behind Aberdeen and Celtic after winning just six of their nine games in the Scottish top-flight - and that could see boss Philippe Clement sacked if they lose just one more game, according to former Gers scout Mick Brown.

An opening day draw against Hearts had Rangers behind in the title race from the off, before their derby day hammering away at Celtic saw them slip further behind. A slight revival in form meant that they kept the pressure on, and with both the Hoops and Aberdeen dropping their first points of the season as they played out a 2-2 draw with one another, Clement's men could have capitalised against Kilmarnock - but a loss there put the pressure back on.

Rangers Boss Clement 'Could Be Sacked' After One Defeat

The Belgian is walking on a tightrope at Ibrox

With that in mind, former Ibrox scout Brown states that one more defeat would put the Belgian under pressure - and effectively, could see him sacked from the Govan post.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Divisional rank Goals scored 14 =3rd Goals conceded 6 2nd Shots taken per game 15.3 2nd Shots conceded per game 10.3 2nd Wins 6 3rd xG 18.38 2nd

Brown told Football Insider:

“One defeat will put him under pressure again and he could be sacked. “Just winning games isn’t enough for them, they need to win convincingly and in style. The expectation is that they will always challenge for the title. “Second-best isn’t good enough – or even third-best this season with Aberdeen showing up. As soon as they lose a game, they lose ground to the teams above them. “That’s something they can’t afford even at this stage of the season, so the manager is always one defeat away from the threat of being sacked."

Rangers have finished second in every season since 2018-19, barring a first-placed finish back in the 2020-21 season under Steven Gerrard.

Clement has yet to buck that trend, having recorded 85 points last season, and this season has not started in the most positive of manners at all. But they do remain in the title race, and it only takes Brendan Rodgers' men to slip-up alongside Aberdeen fading away for there to be a chance of the title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Clement has won 40 of his 59 games in charge of Rangers

If the Belgian can rally his troops and continue to win, then who knows what may happen - but he certainly is running the gauntlet after suffering in the Premiership, despite some Europa League success so far this season.

