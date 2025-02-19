Aston Villa have already put plans in place to make Marco Asensio's move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent, after signing him on loan from the French club in the winter transfer window - with former Premier League scout Mick Brown stating that work is going on behind the scenes.

Asensio joined Unai Emery's side in January after making just 31 Ligue 1 appearances in 18 months in the French capital, and has immediately got to work in the West Midlands with two appearances to his name. Having made his name at Real Madrid with 286 outings for the La Liga champions, Asensio has a vast amount of talent that he could utilise under his compatriot.

Brown: Villa 'Working Behind Scenes' to Make Asensio Switch Permanent

The Spaniard has been in fine form in his initial gametime for Villa

Villa have a glut of midfield talent, with the likes of Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn all featuring in their engine room, but Asensio offers that creativity - and with PSG thought to be keen on offloading him at the end of the season, Villa are prepared to make an offer in the summer, according to Brown.

Marco Asensio's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 18th Assists 5 =4th Goals 4 =5th Shots Per Game 1.4 6th Key Passes Per Game 1.7 =2nd Match rating 6.93 9th

A report by Football Insider states that Emery and Villa's coaches have been impressed with Asensio's performances in his two solo appearances for the club, and could make the move permanent - with Brown adding that club chiefs are leaning towards making him a permanent addition at Villa Park. He said:

“He’s a player with proven ability at the very top level. The clubs he’s been at in his career, he’s got plenty of experience with the very best sides, and that can only come as a boost to Villa and their European hopes. “I’m not sure why PSG have been so keen to offload him, whether he’s been carrying an injury or there were other issues, but they are looking to move him on. Since he came to Villa though, I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. "On the evidence of what I’ve seen in his couple of appearances, he looks perfect for Villa. I think Emery and his staff will have been impressed as well, and they’ll already have started working behind the scenes to see if they can make the move permanent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Asensio had 18 goal involvements in 47 games for Paris Saint-Germain.

“A lot will depend on the role he plays while on loan, but at the moment I’d say that’s where they’re leaning. He’s a player with a lot of qualities that fit well in Villa’s side, so it’s a move that will suit all three parties. “PSG want to move him on, he’s keen to leave, and Villa will be better off if they can keep him beyond the end of the season and will be working to make that happen.”

Asensio Could be Ideal For Villa in the Long Term

The midfielder has all the talent needed to excel under Emery

Asensio made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round, where the claret and blue side won 2-1 against Ange Postecoglou's men, alongside a 27-minute cameo from the bench as Emery's side chased a win in an eventual 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

But once he gets to grips with the league, he could be an astute addition thanks in no small part to his talents on the ball, which saw him score 61 goals for Real Madrid and has seen him rack up 38 caps for Spain.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-02-25.

