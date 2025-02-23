Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka for most of the remainder of the Premier League season as the England international continues to recover from his thigh injury, according to insider Mick Brown.

The winger suffered a serious hamstring injury against Crystal Palace in December, undergoing surgery as a result, but has recently been pictured back in training with the squad while in Dubai.

Arsenal are already without forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz for the rest of the season after their own injury problems, and it now seems that Saka could be about to join them.

Arsenal's Bad Injury Luck Continues

Saka's return from injury could be further away than first feared

As per Football Insider's industry insider, Saka may only return to action just in time for the final few weeks of the competition, with the Liverpool, Newcastle and Southampton games being seen as a “best-case-scenario” in terms of a comeback.

Speaking on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, Brown said:

“I’ve seen reports saying he might be back in March. But there are so many variables with Saka, because he’s never had a long-term injury. “From what I’m told, he’s very professional, treats his body well, concentrates on his sleep and his diet, all that sort of stuff. But with things like this, you just don’t know how quickly or how well something is going to heal because he’s never had a long-term injury before. “To come out saying he’s more than likely to be back at the end of March, I don’t think that’s fair. It’s just getting Arsenal fans excited, but when he does come back, it’s not like he’s going to come straight in playing 90 minutes every game. “So I’m not sure about that return date for the end of March.”

Nowadays, it almost seems like at least one team gets struck with an injury curse, and this season it is evidently Arsenal's turn. With Havertz, Jesus and now potentially Saka being out for the rest of the season, Arteta now only has Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri as his front three options.

Stats Output Percentile Ranking Appearances 21 N/A Goals 9 N/A Assists 12 N/A Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 5.31 91st Percentile Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.85 66th Percentile Key Passes Per 90 2.54 91st Percentile

Percentile Ranking = Stats compared to positional peers from Europe's big five leagues within the last 365 days

Spain international Mikel Merino started up front in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday afternoon but inevitably struggled out of position, and news that Saka may now not be available until next season will be a huge blow to the manager and Gunners fans.

Stats taken from FBref - Correct as of 22/02/25.

Related Arsenal Preparing £50m Bid for ‘One of the Most Promising Players in the World’ Arsenal are in desperate need of attacking recruits and one of the world's best young stars could be on their radar

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.