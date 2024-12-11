Wolverhampton Wanderers are suffering a nightmare of a season in the Premier League, one that has manager Gary O'Neil on the cusp of the sack and the club staring down the barrel at a return to the Championship - and their struggles could be about to get much worse with former Premier League scout Mick Brown stating that Wolves star Matheus Cunha will likely reject contract offers with interest from clubs higher up in the table.

Cunha has 10 goal contributions in just 15 Premier League games this season, having involvements in all but one of Wolves' games where they have picked up points in the campaign - but that has tempted the interest of bigger clubs in the division.

Brown: Cunha is 'Not Going To Sign New Contract'

The Brazilian has been in fine form but that could be an issue for Wolves

And with that in mind, a report from Football Insider states that Cunha is set to turn down any offers of a contract at Wolves in the coming weeks, with growing interest from top clubs ahead of the January transfer window, whilst a report earlier in December stated that the Molineux outfit were keen to extend Cunha's contract amid his superb start to the season.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 7 1st Assists 3 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 1st Shots Per Game 2.7 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 =1st Match rating 7.25 1st

But scout Brown believes differently, with the former Manchester United man stating that whilst Wolves will at least be able to demand a big fee for his services, Wolves' league position means that they won't be able to keep their star, unless that drastically changes. Brown told Football Insider:

“He’s definitely capable of stepping up from where he is. I’m not surprised Wolves seem to be doing everything they can to keep him there. “But if they can’t, they’re likely to demand a big fee for him so they can at least make some money. “From what I’ve heard, it doesn’t look like he’s going to sign a contract there at the moment. “They’re in a relegation battle so he won’t want to make a commitment at this stage, especially when you consider there are top teams interested in signing him."

Wolves are already struggling even with Cunha in their ranks, and if they do end up selling the 'sensational' Brazilian by the end of the season, it will be a real struggle for them to remain in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha has scored 19 goals in 47 games for Wolves in the Premier League since his permanent move.

Especially given that it will take them five points just to clamber their way out of the drop zone ahead of Crystal Palace.

