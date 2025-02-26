Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling has been tipped to join Tottenham Hotspur by former scout Mick Brown, who believes the 19-year-old could emerge as a serious target for the North London club this summer.

Dibling is unlikely to stay at St Mary’s beyond the 2024/25 campaign amid his growing list of suitors and Southampton’s looming return to the Championship.

Ivan Juric’s men are rock-bottom of the Premier League table with 11 games to go and sit five wins from safety, having collected just nine points so far.

They will find it difficult to retain Dibling at the end of the season, and Brown believes an offer of £25 million could pry the ‘outstanding’ winger away from the south coast.

Tyler Dibling Tipped for Spurs Move

In the summer transfer window

According to Brown, Tottenham are aiming to rejuvenate their squad further under Ange Postecoglou and may target a move for Dibling, who has been described as "special", at the end of the season:

“Somebody will come along for Dibling at the end of the season. I can’t see Southampton doing much about that if they’re relegated. “They’re going to have to make sales, and he’s the outstanding candidate for that given his value and the level of interest there is in him. “I think an offer of around £25million would be enough to get that done. I can see him making the move to Tottenham because they’re aiming to buy that sort of player. “They’ve got Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Mikey Moore all coming into the team. “So there are quite a few young players in that team and I think they’ll want to add Dibling to that group. “I imagine Tottenham will be preparing to make an offer for him at the end of the season.”

Dibling has been a key player for Southampton this season, making 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

The Exeter-born winger could be targeted by multiple Premier League and Bundesliga clubs in the offseason, with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund also named among his potential suitors.

Tottenham, meanwhile, may look to bring in multiple promising talents this summer, as they also hold an option to make Mathys Tel’s move permanent.

The Lilywhites reportedly have a £50m buy clause, though the Frenchman could opt to reject the transfer and return to Bayern.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.1 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,387

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-02-25.