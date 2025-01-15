Tottenham Hotspur may still hold an interest in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni after sending scouts to watch the Italian international on numerous occasions in recent seasons, former scout Mick Brown has claimed.

Spurs reportedly monitored the 25-year-old when he was still playing for Italy’s U21s, thanks to their connections in the Italian market, and still hold him in high regard.

According to Brown, Bastoni was ‘very highly thought of’ at Spurs a few seasons ago, having impressed with his defensive prowess and confidence on the ball from a young age.

Although their interest may have persisted, Bastoni appears well-settled at Inter – the 'elite' 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world in recent seasons and signed a new five-year contract 18 months ago.

Tottenham Eyeing Alessandro Bastoni

‘They were keeping an eye on him’

Brown believes Bastoni is still highly regarded at Spurs, after the Lilywhites showed genuine interest in the 25-year-old a few years ago:

“[Bastoni’s] an animal defensively, not afraid to step in and he’s so aggressive, but comfortable on the ball too and he can play out. “I always thought he was one to make the move to the Premier League. I expected him to go to Spurs, actually. “They were keeping an eye on him and had sent scouts to watch him on numerous occasions. “That was thanks to their connections in the Italian market with the former Juventus director who was there. “How far they got towards signing him, I’m not sure, but I know they wanted him and he was very highly thought-of there, so I expect he still is."

Tottenham would benefit significantly from another central defender at this stage of the season, particularly someone of Bastoni’s calibre, as they are currently without Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

The duo, sidelined with injuries since December, are expected to return ‘at the back end of January’, leaving Ange Postecoglou without his first-choice centre-backs for at least the next two Premier League fixtures.

Amid ongoing injury concerns, Tottenham are expected to target a central defender in January, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura emerging as an option.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Spurs are contemplating reigniting their pursuit of the Japan international in the coming weeks, after initially considering a move for him in 2023.

Alessandro Bastoni's Inter Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 17 Goals 1 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 1,324

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.