Aston Villa are plotting a summer move for Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, with Unai Emery keen on adding a new right-sided winger to his squad, according to former scout Mick Brown.

The Villans welcomed the likes of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio on loan in January but may target further reinforcements to their frontline in the offseason.

While they have an option to make Rashford’s move permanent for £40m, Asensio is set to return to Paris Saint-Germain after the season, meaning Villa will be left short on wing options in just a few months.

Torres, who spent two seasons at Manchester City, could emerge as a surprise target, with Emery and his staff familiar with the 24-year-old forward and keeping track of his performances in La Liga.

Villa Eyeing Ferran Torres

Unai Emery keen on a new winger

According to Brown, Emery wants a stronger option on the right side of his frontline, and a deal for Torres ‘would make sense’ in the summer transfer window:

“The manager and his staff will know all about him. He’s got that Premier League experience with Man City and Villa would give him the chance to play more regularly than he is at Barcelona. “Their contacts in Spain will allow them to do their work behind the scenes and probably move to the front of the queue to sign him. “They could do with a right-winger in the summer, that’s somewhere Emery wants to strengthen. “Bailey and his other options come into the side, they do what they do, but they’re not a shoo-in to play every week and that’s what they need. “Emery wants a stronger option who can nail down his place in the side. So it’s definitlely a deal which makes sense for Villa and I think it’s one they’re going to work on.”

Torres, who joined Barcelona from Man City in 2022, will enter the final 24 months of his contract at Camp Nou this summer.

The £207,000-a-week 24-year-old has mostly been a bench player under Hansi Flick this season but has recently impressed in their Copa del Rey campaign, scoring four goals in his last three appearances.

Torres made 43 appearances during his time at Man City, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists.

The Spain international has managed 14 goal involvements for Barcelona this term, despite only starting 10 games across all competitions.

Ferran Torres' Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 18 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 3.7 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 657

