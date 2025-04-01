West Ham United could be set to extensively pursue a move for Burnley star CJ Egan-Riley in the coming weeks, according to reports - with the Hammers keen on landing the England under-21 star having had a superb campaign in the Championship.

Burnley have conceded just 11 goals in the league all season in 39 games, which broke the Championship record, with Egan-Riley starting 33 of those at centre-back - and due to his contract running out in June, that's seen him become one of the most sought-after stars in the country for Premier League teams to consider.

Report: West Ham to 'Step Up' CJ Egan-Riley Pursuit

The defender has been part of a historic Championship side

The report by ExWHUEmployee, via The West Ham Way, claims that the Hammers are set to step up their hunt of Egan-Riley from Burnley this season after his outstanding campaign in the heart of the Clarets' defence this season.

CJ Egan-Riley's Championship statistics - Burnley squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 =7th Assists 1 =10th Long Passes Per Game 5.1 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 4th Clearances Per Game 4.4 3rd Match rating 7.08 2nd

Previous reports stated that the England under-21 youngster has been identified as a key target for Graham Potter over the summer transfer window, with the manager having a 'strong desire' to see younger players come into their ranks in the future.

And reporting on the 'West Ham Way' Patreon, EXWHUEmployee stated that the club are going to ramp up their efforts to raid Scott Parker's side, stating:

“We exclusively revealed an interest in CJ Egan-Riley of Burnley, and it seems that the club will step up their interest in the player. “What makes the deal even more appealing is the fact that the player is out of contract in the summer. Whilst he has expressed he is keen to stay at Burnley his wages are quite low so a big offer from interested clubs could tempt him, especially if Burnley don’t achieve promotion. "West Ham are expected to make a more formal offer to the player in the coming weeks.”

West Ham have also been linked with Burnley star Maxime Esteve - who is Egan-Riley's main defensive partner - and Clarets skipper Josh Brownhill, in what could be a busy summer in terms of departures from Turf Moor to the London Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: CJ Egan-Riley has 21 youth caps for England - though he also turned out twice for Republic of Ireland's under-16 team.

The Hammers spent vast amounts of cash last summer under Julen Lopetegui, with a few of their players failing to turn up this season - and Potter will be keen to amend that with some low-value, high-quality signings such as Egan-Riley - who is now at the heart of Lee Carsley's Young Lions side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-04-25.