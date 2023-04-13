Triple H is 'killing' Cody Rhodes with his current booking choices, according to a former WWE writer.

Freddie Prinze Jr, who wrote for WWE during the early 2000s, isn't the biggest fan of how Cody is being booked right now.

In fact, the actor has even gone as far as to say that Triple H's booking decisions are "killing" the former AEW star.

What is being said about Cody Rhodes' booking in WWE right now?

Cody, in the eyes of many, should have beaten Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Instead, Roman retained over Cody, with many fans now feeling as if Rhodes has lost a lot of the heat that he had going into WWE's biggest show of the year.

Someone who agrees with that statement is Prinze Jr, who on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, has said that Cody is being "killed" by WWE's booking right now, via WrestleTalk.

Oh, WWE is just killing poor Cody. They're just killing the poor guy.

Freddie does say that WWE could remedy the situation by having Cody beat Brock Lesnar at Backlash next month, but there's no guarantee that Triple H will be booking 'The Beast' to lose.

What are Triple H's plans for Cody Rhodes?

As noted, Cody didn't beat Reigns at WrestleMania 39 this month, but he's still involved in what is arguably WWE's top storyline right now.

With Roman off TV, Backlash on May 6 is set to be headlined by a huge first-time-ever singles match between Cody and Lesnar.

Brock will be on Raw next week, after missing this week's show, where he is expected to accept Rhodes' challenge for a match in Puerto Rico.

At the time of writing, there's no official word on whether Cody is going to win, but fans believe that Lesnar may prevail in the first encounter, leading at least one more match down the line.

Rhodes is still, if rumours are to be believed, set to feud with Roman in 2023, with some even believing that he could dethrone 'The Tribal Chief' at SummerSlam 2023 or even WrestleMania XL in April 2024.

