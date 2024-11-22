Inter Miami CF moved quickly.

Before head coach Tata Martino officially confirmed he was stepping away from the club — as revealed by GIVEMESPORT this week — they already have their replacement lined up.

Javier Mascherano will become the club's new head coach , as first reported by CL Merlo. While managing owner Jorge Mas wouldn't confirm him directly, he did admit there was an agreement in place for Martino's successor already.

“I’ve seen a lot of names and rumors. I can confirm that today we are close to finalizing an agreement with a coach," Mas told media on Friday. "We’ll announce a new coach for Inter Miami in the next few days.”

Mascherano has a close relationship with Lionel Messi . He played with the legend at both Barcelona and the Argentine national team before retiring in 2020. A year later, he was named the Argentine U-20 youth national team head coach. He also managed his country at the Olympics. Those are his only jobs in management, but Mas and the club aren't worried about his readiness for Miami.

“When I spoke to Tata about his exit, we started immediately to look for our new coach," Mas said. "What’s the criteria? One thing we value a lot is experience, as a player or as a coach. … We have a club with a combination of Lionel Messi, the best player in history, and a lot of young talents.”

Mas confirmed he spoke with Messi about who the next coach would be before the decision was made.

Martino spent a year and a half in charge of Miami, winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 and guiding the club to set a new MLS-record for points in 2024 en route to winning the Supporters' Shield. They were shockingly upset by No. 9 seed Atlanta United in Round One.

He had made his decision to depart before the playoff loss, then he communicated his decision to the club's top brass and Messi last weekend.

“The final decision was made before the first playoff game," Martino said. "Nobody, not even the coaching staff, knew about the decision. I didn’t want to create a distraction.”

Mas added: “I want to thank and appreciate everything Tata Martino has given to this club. Without a doubt his doubt his footprint is always going to live in the history of Inter Miami, he was part of this dream.”

Martino says he won't manage for at least "several months" as he returns to Argentina "for strictly personal reasons."

What's Next for Miami?

As for Miami, they are plotting their reload this winter.

While Messi is under contract, stars Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez need to be sorted. There's a club option for Alba's contract, while Suarez publicly said he wants to return for 2025. Mas seemed to indicate both would return.

"Luis Suarez has been an amazing addition to our team, what he’s done this year was spectacular," Mas said. "Jordi Alba, in my personal opinion, had the best season a left back ever had in the history of this league."

Miami will transfer Paraguay international Diego Gomez to Brighton, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT this summer, but he won't be the only exit. The club will look to reload as best they can for a season that includes not just the MLS regular season, but the Concacaf Champions Cup, Club World Cup and Leagues Cup at least.

“We’re going to continue having the best team we can," Mas said. "There are no budget limitations, we will bring the best players we can from anywhere in the world.”

Lionel Messi's Future in Miami

The guaranteed portion of Lionel Messi's contract ends after the 2025 season, but there is an option to extend the deal. Mas expects that to happen.

“Messi is under contract through 2025. Leo and I will sit and discuss the future," Mas said. "As I’ve said before, I fully expect during the opening of our new stadium in 2026 … that Lionel Messi will be our No. 10.”

Messi has played 39 matches across all competitions for Miami since arriving in the summer of 2023. This season he struggled with injury but still delivered 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 appearances and is likely to be named MLS MVP.

Sergio Busquets is under contract through 2025, with no current option for 2026. Alba has a 2025 contract option and nothing set for 2026 yet either.