The rise of Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference and Los Angeles Galaxy in the Western Conference, like the ocean breezes of their coastal origins, breathes fresh air into modern-day MLS , a league established with the concept of parity and not legacy.

The two clubs are intertwined in their origins, having David Beckham as the father of the Designated Player rule the inextricable link between them. And while there are a plethora of differences between the clubs, from their style of play, to their histories, they have many things in common that have led to them becoming contenders for the most precious prize in the league, the MLS Cup.

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy - Stat Comparison Club 2024 Season 2023 Season Pts PPG GF GA Record Pts PPG GF GA Record Inter Miami 74 2.18 79 49 22W-8D-4L 34 1 41 54 9W-18D-7L LA Galaxy 64 1.88 69 50 19W-7D-8L 36 0.79 51 67 8W-12D-14L

After having one of the worst seasons in their illustrious history, Galaxy proved themselves worthy of a top spot in their conference, and continued that momentum through the playoffs with two solid victories over the Colorado Rapids to cement their position in the Western Conference Semifinal Round. As for Inter Miami CF , they made both club and league history this season by winning the Supporters' Shield and setting a new record for the league at 74 points.

Both clubs finished second from last place in their respective conferences in 2023. Fittingly, these two powerhouses played each other to a 1-1 draw in their only meeting in the regular season. As they continue on to potentially face each other again in an MLS Cup Final, there are a number of parallels in their stories, spearheaded by friendship.

Core Group of Stars – and Friends

LA Galaxy are driven by the trio of Riqui Puig, arguably the most creative and effective midfielder in the league, Joseph Paintsil, and MLS Newcomer of the Year, Gabriel Pec , who set a team-high 30 goal contributions in his debut season. Last season, Puig was unable to use his intricate football skills to make a dent in the drop in performance on the pitch. Lacking wingers with the zeal to support him, many of his plays were without an outlet. However, with the arrivals of the Pec and Paintsil, the dynamics of LA Galaxy's system underwent a complete transformation.

Together, the trio known as the "Killer P's" have taken the Western Conference by storm. As early as July, Paintsil made light of their chemistry.

"We do whatever we need to do. We try to be dangerous on the wings. With the bond that we have, it's really strong, and in a couple of months, we will be unstoppable with our offensive plays."

His oracle-like reading came true. In their MLS matches, including regular season and playoffs, Pec tallied 17 goals and 17 assists, Paintsill had 11 goals and nine assists, and Puig had 17 goals and 17 assists.

Pec shined brightest this season as a newcomer deserving of the MLS award, recording an assist or goal in seven straight matches (6G, 7A). All three Designated Players have scored in the same match four times, a lethal combination for opponents. And, they proved that in their most recent match against the Rapids in which Pec scored one goal and had an assist, Paintsil scored one, and Puig scored twice (one was assisted by Pec). Theirs is a friendship born out of the fire of peak performance.

The undeniable dynamic between Lionel Messi , Jordi Alba , Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets s has been forged over decades of camaraderie and trust on and off the pitch. This quartet is a dream for Inter Miami, who have stood on the legs of the scoring teamwork of Messi and Suárez, who finished in a three-way tie for second place in the MLS Golden Boot race with 20 goals apiece, making up nearly half of their regular season goals.

Messi and Suárez combined forces for a total of 11 of their 41 total goals (regular season plus playoffs). The duo shares a bond first formed during their Blaugrana days that lasted for six years between 2014 and 2020. Suárez, with 21 goals, was assisted by Messi on five and Alba on two of them. Messi, more dependent on the chemistry and framework of his friends, was assisted by Suárez on six, Alba on five, and Busquets on two goals.

Leadership Changes and Shifts in Attitude

While the stats paint a clear picture of efficiency for Inter Miami and LA Galaxy, both were only able to rise when the past was released.

Last season, the weight of its 10-year history with Chris Klein proved too unbearable to carry, and the Galaxy missed the playoffs for the second-straight year and finished second from last place in the West. Even after Klein was dismissed amid a backdrop of fan protest and league sanctions, the Galaxy had fallen too far behind the eight-ball with a 2W-3D-9L start to the season.

"This season felt like five seasons worth of challenges inside of one season, and we couldn’t manage all of it and get ourselves to the playoffs and the final stages." – Greg Vanney

In December, Galaxy appointed Will Kuntz as General Manager, formerly of the New York Yankees and LAFC as General Manager, and the turnaround was instant. Under his advisement, the LA Galaxy did not just search for numbers while screening for new players. They began assessing their character as well, to ensure they were able to integrate peacefully into the locker room and beyond.

From Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintill, to Diego Fagúndez and Miki Yamane, the 2024 signings reflect that shift in perspective. This team would not have the flashy instant name recognition of Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Chicharito, but it would have chemistry and teamwork.

Inter Miami, also searching for a new identity, similarly began their rebuilding in 2023, with the arrivals of Tata Martino as their second-ever head coach, and Messi who quickly followed his former mentor. The pieces, just like the Galaxy's, were not all in one playing field until this season with the arrival of Suárez who took Miami's game to another level.

That feeling that fans get when watching Miami or Galaxy play, is mirrored by the players whose friendship grows. A sense of enjoyment, freedom, fun. More than anything, this return to the basics, whether it's tiki-taka or just the ability to communicate effectively among themselves, resonates as championship-building characteristics.

The beautiful and rare friendship circles between the players is what ultimately drives the results and audience numbers. And even though both teams are unable to win the greatest trophy of all, they have made 2024 unforgettable.