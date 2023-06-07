Inter Miami have announced Lionel Messi’s signing on social media.

The club posted a short video on their Twitter account, with some fans absolutely loving it.

Messi’s time at Paris Saint-Germain has come to an end, with his relationship with supporters deteriorating over the last few months.

The Argentine’s departure from the club was confirmed ahead of PSG’s final Ligue 1 match of the season.

Highlighting Messi’s poor rapport with the club’s ultras, the Argentine was booed by supporters during their final match against Clermont Foot and then again during the trophy celebrations.

Messi had been widely expected to leave when his contract ended in the summer.

A huge offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was made earlier this year, and Messi could have potentially returned to Barcelona as well.

But reports confirmed that the 35-year-old would be joining Inter Miami in the coming months.

Miami announce Messi

And the club announced Messi’s arrival in a short teaser video.

The American team clipped up tweets and articles which had reported on the saga, focusing on those which had linked Messi with moves to Saudi Arabia or Barcelona.

They then cut away to a massive pink ‘M’ on a black wall, the official colours of the club.

Very cheeky from the MLS team. Check it out for yourselves below.

Video: Inter Miami’s Messi announcement

Fans have been getting swept up in what will most likely be the biggest move this summer, with some loving Miami's announcement.

Messi on why Barcelona transfer didn't happen

Miami’s video followed Messi’s interview with Mundo Deportivo.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed that his future lies in Major League Soccer, and also revealed some of the reasons why a potential return to Barcelona did not happen.

“I really wanted to return, I was very excited to be able to return, but, on the other hand, after having experienced what I experienced when I left, I didn't want to be in the same situation again,” he said, as per Twitter user barcacentre. “I didn't want to leave my future in someone else's hands."

“Although I heard that it was said that La Liga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for me to return, there were still many other things that had to happen.

“I heard that Barcelona had to sell players or lower player salaries and the truth is that I didn't want to go through that.

“When I left, La Liga had also accepted that they could register me and in the end it couldn't be done.

“I wanted to make my own decision and that's why I didn't return to Barça. Although I would have loved it, it couldn't be.”

However, Messi said that he hoped to return to Barcelona at some point.

“A future return to Barcelona, perhaps in an other position? Yes, obviously I would like to be close to the club. What's more, I'm going to live in Barcelona.

﻿“Hopefully one day I can contribute something to the club and help because Barça is a club that I love as I always said.”