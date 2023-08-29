Inter Miami have announced that construction is now underway on their new football stadium, public park and entertainment district. The new stadium will be the home of the football team that has been flying on the pitch in recent weeks, especially after the arrival of Lionel Messi. The signing of the World Cup winning hero has drawn a lot of attention towards the club, with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also joining their former Barcelona teammate in America.

2025 is the year for the construction to be completed and the state of the art new stadium will be ready to go. With that being two years down the road, Messi may not even be playing for the club still when they play in front of the new 25,000-seater stadium.

Nonetheless, it is a very positive step in the right direction for the club that is still in its infancy. Miami Freedom Park being ready to go in just two years will set the club forward, with co-owner David Beckham being at the forefront of the operation.

Miami Freedom Park set for 2025

The aim of the new venue is to attract members of the local community and people from further afield all year round with shops, restaurants and hotels set to be built in the area.

There are some beautiful images of what the stadium should look like on the Miami Freedom Park website. We recommend having a look.

A statement from Jorge Mas - the Managing Owner of the club - on the club website read: "With Inter Miami my family set out to build something truly transformational. In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us.”

Mas continued on to say: “In creating a multi-faceted space we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round."

Video: Miami Freedom Park- Inter Miami's future MLS stadium

Finishing his statement, he hinted at the fact there are plans for their star player to be with the club at the time: "I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”

Devon McCorkle, who is leading the project, said: “The level of attention and the influx of inquiries we are receiving have been incredible, a testament to the positive impact of Lionel Messi on Inter Miami CF and the City of Miami.”

McCorkle went on to give an inspirational insight to fans: “Everyone wants to be part of what we’re creating, a new entertainment district that will be the centerpiece of family activities and experiences in Miami. We are in discussions with stadium sponsors, hotel brands, major attractions operators, restaurant groups, cultural institutions and many other exciting potential partners. We will deliver an incredible home for them at Miami Freedom Park.”

It is safe to say there is a big ambition within the club to become a must-see attraction, with the Argentine star at the very centre of it. It was not the belief of everyone within the club that they were in a position to bring him in quite yet, however.

Inter Miami player explains the need for a new stadium

Goalkeeper, Nick Marsman - who is actually no longer at the club - did an interview with ESPN earlier in the summer where he responded to a question about Messi potentially joining by saying: “I think our club is just not ready yet. We have a temporary stadium and people can just walk onto the pitch.“I think our club is just not ready yet. We have a temporary stadium and people can just walk onto the pitch."

The Dutch keeper expanded his point by saying: "For example, there are no fences. There is no security when we walk from the training ground to the stadium, but I hope he comes."

It is not an amazing look for a player of the club to be saying such things in the public eye, but it is good to see that they are taking the next step as Inter Miami was only founded in 2018. With the signings already mentioned being brought in, the pull of signing for the club will only increase going forward with the chance to play in the luxury new stadium and also alongside Messi being massive attractions.

The 36-year-old is still going strong, but he can not continue playing forever, so it will be interesting to see if he is offered a non-playing role once he hangs up his boots for good. Bringing in a young player they hope to sign - armed with Beckham and Messi - the club will be in a strong position going forward.

Inter Miami have been in brilliant form

Having gone on a horrific run of only one win in the 10 matches preceding Messi's signing, the signing of the biggest star on the planet definitely turned the fortunes of the team on the pitch round in no time at all.

Messi came on to score a stunning free-kick winner late on against Cruz Azul in his debut for Inter Miami in late July, and this is where their form really took a sharp upturn. His full debut in the next match against Atalanta United saw the Argentinian bag two goals and an assist as they ran out 4-0 winners.

These results came in the run that saw them win their first ever trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup, with victories over Charlotte and Philadelphia leading them all the way to an encounter with Nashville in the final. A penalty shoot-out victory was enough to secure glory as Messi continued his record of having scored in each game he had played until that point.

The team have since played two more games, and won them both as they booked a place in the U.S. Open Cup final thanks to a success over Cincinnati on penalties. With Messi and co flying at the minute, fans will be expecting big things and plenty of silverware to follow them to their new stadium in 2025.