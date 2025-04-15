Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are only three matches away from potentially winning the Concacaf Champions Cup after their quarterfinal victory over Los Angeles FC .

Miami will face the Vancouver Whitecaps in a two-leg semifinal that begins on April 24 in Vancouver. If they triumph there, they'll face the winner of the other semifinal between Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL in a single-game final on June 1.

And more likely than not, if Miami reaches the final match, they'll earn the right to host it.

The result could be that Miami become only the second MLS side in the modern era to win Concacaf's top club honor — after the 2022 Seattle Sounders — without having to play even a single match in Mexico. And like it or not, that could take considerable shine off the achievement.

The Modern Era

Concacaf's home-and-home format began in 2002.

Imagn Images

Like it or not, the whole pull of the tournament for die-hard MLS fans has been the opportunity to prove their clubs' ability against those from the more popular, more established Liga MX, on an even playing field.

It's the reason that even MLS' fans and media members generally breeze over the fact that Seattle was in fact only the third MLS team to win Concacaf's top honor, following DC United in 1998 and the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000.

Because not even the fiercest partisan could ignore how the structures of those tournaments were stilted comically in favor of the winning MLS clubs. The entire knockout phase of the 1998 tournament was played over six days at D.C.'s RFK stadium. Similarly, the entire elimination rounds of the 2000 tournament were staged between the LA Coliseum and the campus of Cal State Fullerton.