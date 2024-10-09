MLS released its annual 22 Under 22 list on Wednesday, highlighting the top youngsters in the league for the 2024 season.

The players were voted on by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass Talent, and select media, according to a press release from the league.

Inter Miami is the most represented club on the list with five players, including this year's top prospect, Diego Gomez.

MLS 2024 22 Under 22 Rank Player Club Age Academy(s) 1 Diego Gómez Inter Miami CF 21 Club Libertad 2 Diego Luna Real Salt Lake 21 Barca Residency Academy, San Jose Earthquakes 3 Jack McGlynn Philadelphia Union 21 Philadelphia Union, BW Gottschee 4 Brian Gutiérrez Chicago Fire FC 21 Chicago Fire FC 5 Federico Redondo Inter Miami CF 21 Argentinos Juniors 6 Benjamin Cremaschi Inter Miami CF 19 Inter Miami CF, Weston FC 7 Obed Vargas Seattle Sounders FC 19 Seattle Sounders FC 8 Quinn Sullivan Philadelphia Union 20 Philadelphia Union 9 Jalen Neal LA Galaxy 21 LA Galaxy 10 Esmir Bajraktarević New England Revolution 19 New England Revolution, SC Wave, Chicago Fire FC 11 Daniel Edelman New York Red Bulls 21 New York Red Bulls, PDA 12 Tomás Avilés Inter Miami CF 20 Atlético Boxing Club 13 Chris Brady Chicago Fire FC 20 Chicago Fire FC 14 Nathan Saliba CF Montréal 20 CF Montréal 15 Kevin Kelsy FC Cincinnati 20 Mineros de Guayana 16 Julián Aude LA Galaxy 21 Club Atlético Lanús 17 Owen Wolff Austin FC 19 Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew 18 Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union 15 Philadelphia Union 19 David Martínez Los Angeles Football Club 18 Monagas S.C. 20 Christian McFarlane New York City FC 17 New York City FC 21 David Ruiz Inter Miami CF 20 Inter Miami CF 22 Peyton Miller New England Revolution 16 New England Revolution, Oakwood Soccer Club

Sixteen of the 22 names on the list are Homegrown players, with the rest being U22 Initiative signings.

Miami's Future is Bright

Five players included in 22 Under 22 list

Inter Miami have an embarrassment of riches.

Whether it's employing the greatest soccer player of all-time in Lionel Messi , two football legends in Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets , or a crop of promising young talent, there is so much to be excited about in South Florida.

The Herons have five players on the 2024 22 Under 22 list: Diego Gomez (21), Federico Redondo (21), Benjamin Cremaschi (19), Tomás Avilés (20) and David Ruiz (20). Only Cremaschi and Ruiz came up through the Miami academy, however, as the rest were signed as U22 initiative signings.

The Philadelphia Union have the second-most inclusions on the list, with three.

American Talent on Full Display

Fourteen US-born players on list

Fourteen of the 22 players on the list were born in the United States, headlined by Real Salt Lake 's Diego Luna, who is No. 2 in the ranking.

Three of them, however, represent nations other than the USA in international play: Obed Vargas (Mexico), Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina), David Ruiz (Honduras).

Argentina (3), Venezuela (2), Paraguay (1), Canada (1), and England (1) are the other countries represented on the list.

The Kids Are Alright

Teenage stars are the future of MLS

Four players on the list are 18 years old or younger, including 15-year-old Union phenom Cavan Sullivan, who became the youngest player to appear in an MLS regular season game when he took to the pitch with Philly in July, at 14 years and 293 days old.

LAFC 's David Martinez, 18, has one goal in six appearances after coming to MLS from Venezuelan club Monagas.

Christian McFarlane, 17, has risen up through the New York City FC academy ranks, making his first appearance for the senior side this season.

Peyton Miller, 16, has made two appearances with the New England Revolution after signing his first professional contract at 15 years old.