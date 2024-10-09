MLS released its annual 22 Under 22 list on Wednesday, highlighting the top youngsters in the league for the 2024 season.
The players were voted on by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass Talent, and select media, according to a press release from the league.
Inter Miami is the most represented club on the list with five players, including this year's top prospect, Diego Gomez.
|
MLS 2024 22 Under 22
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Age
|
Academy(s)
|
1
|
Diego Gómez
|
Inter Miami CF
|
21
|
Club Libertad
|
2
|
Diego Luna
|
Real Salt Lake
|
21
|
Barca Residency Academy, San Jose Earthquakes
|
3
|
Jack McGlynn
|
Philadelphia Union
|
21
|
Philadelphia Union, BW Gottschee
|
4
|
Brian Gutiérrez
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
21
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
5
|
Federico Redondo
|
Inter Miami CF
|
21
|
Argentinos Juniors
|
6
|
Benjamin Cremaschi
|
Inter Miami CF
|
19
|
Inter Miami CF, Weston FC
|
7
|
Obed Vargas
|
Seattle Sounders FC
|
19
|
Seattle Sounders FC
|
8
|
Quinn Sullivan
|
Philadelphia Union
|
20
|
Philadelphia Union
|
9
|
Jalen Neal
|
LA Galaxy
|
21
|
LA Galaxy
|
10
|
Esmir Bajraktarević
|
New England Revolution
|
19
|
New England Revolution, SC Wave, Chicago Fire FC
|
11
|
Daniel Edelman
|
New York Red Bulls
|
21
|
New York Red Bulls, PDA
|
12
|
Tomás Avilés
|
Inter Miami CF
|
20
|
Atlético Boxing Club
|
13
|
Chris Brady
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
20
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
14
|
Nathan Saliba
|
CF Montréal
|
20
|
CF Montréal
|
15
|
Kevin Kelsy
|
FC Cincinnati
|
20
|
Mineros de Guayana
|
16
|
Julián Aude
|
LA Galaxy
|
21
|
Club Atlético Lanús
|
17
|
Owen Wolff
|
Austin FC
|
19
|
Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew
|
18
|
Cavan Sullivan
|
Philadelphia Union
|
15
|
Philadelphia Union
|
19
|
David Martínez
|
Los Angeles Football Club
|
18
|
Monagas S.C.
|
20
|
Christian McFarlane
|
New York City FC
|
17
|
New York City FC
|
21
|
David Ruiz
|
Inter Miami CF
|
20
|
Inter Miami CF
|
22
|
Peyton Miller
|
New England Revolution
|
16
|
New England Revolution, Oakwood Soccer Club
Sixteen of the 22 names on the list are Homegrown players, with the rest being U22 Initiative signings.
Miami's Future is Bright
Five players included in 22 Under 22 list
Inter Miami have an embarrassment of riches.
Whether it's employing the greatest soccer player of all-time in Lionel Messi , two football legends in Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets , or a crop of promising young talent, there is so much to be excited about in South Florida.
The Herons have five players on the 2024 22 Under 22 list: Diego Gomez (21), Federico Redondo (21), Benjamin Cremaschi (19), Tomás Avilés (20) and David Ruiz (20). Only Cremaschi and Ruiz came up through the Miami academy, however, as the rest were signed as U22 initiative signings.
The Philadelphia Union have the second-most inclusions on the list, with three.
American Talent on Full Display
Fourteen US-born players on list
Fourteen of the 22 players on the list were born in the United States, headlined by Real Salt Lake 's Diego Luna, who is No. 2 in the ranking.
Three of them, however, represent nations other than the USA in international play: Obed Vargas (Mexico), Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina), David Ruiz (Honduras).
Argentina (3), Venezuela (2), Paraguay (1), Canada (1), and England (1) are the other countries represented on the list.
The Kids Are Alright
Teenage stars are the future of MLS
Four players on the list are 18 years old or younger, including 15-year-old Union phenom Cavan Sullivan, who became the youngest player to appear in an MLS regular season game when he took to the pitch with Philly in July, at 14 years and 293 days old.
LAFC 's David Martinez, 18, has one goal in six appearances after coming to MLS from Venezuelan club Monagas.
Christian McFarlane, 17, has risen up through the New York City FC academy ranks, making his first appearance for the senior side this season.
Peyton Miller, 16, has made two appearances with the New England Revolution after signing his first professional contract at 15 years old.
Potential MLS Landing Spots for Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba could be eyeing a move to America after his doping ban was reduced last week.