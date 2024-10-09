MLS released its annual 22 Under 22 list on Wednesday, highlighting the top youngsters in the league for the 2024 season.

The players were voted on by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass Talent, and select media, according to a press release from the league.

Inter Miami is the most represented club on the list with five players, including this year's top prospect, Diego Gomez.

MLS 2024 22 Under 22

Rank

Player

Club

Age

Academy(s)

1

Diego Gómez

Inter Miami CF

21

Club Libertad

2

Diego Luna

Real Salt Lake

21

Barca Residency Academy, San Jose Earthquakes

3

Jack McGlynn

Philadelphia Union

21

Philadelphia Union, BW Gottschee

4

Brian Gutiérrez

Chicago Fire FC

21

Chicago Fire FC

5

Federico Redondo

Inter Miami CF

21

Argentinos Juniors

6

Benjamin Cremaschi

Inter Miami CF

19

Inter Miami CF, Weston FC

7

Obed Vargas

Seattle Sounders FC

19

Seattle Sounders FC

8

Quinn Sullivan

Philadelphia Union

20

Philadelphia Union

9

Jalen Neal

LA Galaxy

21

LA Galaxy

10

Esmir Bajraktarević

New England Revolution

19

New England Revolution, SC Wave, Chicago Fire FC

11

Daniel Edelman

New York Red Bulls

21

New York Red Bulls, PDA

12

Tomás Avilés

Inter Miami CF

20

Atlético Boxing Club

13

Chris Brady

Chicago Fire FC

20

Chicago Fire FC

14

Nathan Saliba

CF Montréal

20

CF Montréal

15

Kevin Kelsy

FC Cincinnati

20

Mineros de Guayana

16

Julián Aude

LA Galaxy

21

Club Atlético Lanús

17

Owen Wolff

Austin FC

19

Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew

18

Cavan Sullivan

Philadelphia Union

15

Philadelphia Union

19

David Martínez

Los Angeles Football Club

18

Monagas S.C.

20

Christian McFarlane

New York City FC

17

New York City FC

21

David Ruiz

Inter Miami CF

20

Inter Miami CF

22

Peyton Miller

New England Revolution

16

New England Revolution, Oakwood Soccer Club

Sixteen of the 22 names on the list are Homegrown players, with the rest being U22 Initiative signings.

Miami's Future is Bright

Five players included in 22 Under 22 list

Inter Miami have an embarrassment of riches.

Whether it's employing the greatest soccer player of all-time in Lionel Messi , two football legends in Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets , or a crop of promising young talent, there is so much to be excited about in South Florida.

The Herons have five players on the 2024 22 Under 22 list: Diego Gomez (21), Federico Redondo (21), Benjamin Cremaschi (19), Tomás Avilés (20) and David Ruiz (20). Only Cremaschi and Ruiz came up through the Miami academy, however, as the rest were signed as U22 initiative signings.

The Philadelphia Union have the second-most inclusions on the list, with three.

American Talent on Full Display

Fourteen US-born players on list

Fourteen of the 22 players on the list were born in the United States, headlined by Real Salt Lake 's Diego Luna, who is No. 2 in the ranking.

Three of them, however, represent nations other than the USA in international play: Obed Vargas (Mexico), Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina), David Ruiz (Honduras).

Argentina (3), Venezuela (2), Paraguay (1), Canada (1), and England (1) are the other countries represented on the list.

The Kids Are Alright

Teenage stars are the future of MLS

Cavan Sullivan - Philadelphia Union

Four players on the list are 18 years old or younger, including 15-year-old Union phenom Cavan Sullivan, who became the youngest player to appear in an MLS regular season game when he took to the pitch with Philly in July, at 14 years and 293 days old.

LAFC 's David Martinez, 18, has one goal in six appearances after coming to MLS from Venezuelan club Monagas.

Christian McFarlane, 17, has risen up through the New York City FC academy ranks, making his first appearance for the senior side this season.

Peyton Miller, 16, has made two appearances with the New England Revolution after signing his first professional contract at 15 years old.

