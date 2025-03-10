Inter Miami CF have had a crazy schedule to start their 2025 season, but they've been cruising through their games so far, thanks in large part to a few key winter signings.

The Herons have played six games in all competitions over the last three weeks, winning five and drawing one. Miami started their season in a frigid 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup on February 19.

They've since beaten SKC again, drawn against New York City FC , then won their next four consecutive games. And they've done so largely without Lionel Messi , who has missed the club's last three games due to mysterious circumstances that head coach Javier Mascherano insists are just fatigue-related.

They're fresh off a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC , despite going down to 10 men in the first half after goalkeeper Oscar Ustari tripped up Wilfried Zaha while the attacker was through on goal.

The scorer of the winning goal, Tadeo Allende, is one of Miami's winter signings, and has made an instant impact in South Florida.

Another offseason acquisition, Telasco Segovia, has carved out a starting role for himself, becoming a source of creativity and chance-creation in Messi's absence.

Could this South American duo get Miami over the hump?

Allende On Fire

Allende joined Miami on loan from Celta de Vigo in January after making only 11 appearances for the La Liga side over the span of a year at the club.

The Argentine winger has wasted no time settling in to his new home, finding the back of the net in four consecutive games for Vice City.

The 26-year-old is providing the secondary scoring that Miami will desperately need behind the aging star duo of Messi and Luis Suárez. Allende's mobility and athleticism will also allow Suarez to serve as a playmaker, rather than making the hard runs that his body cannot handle anymore.

The budding duo put this potential on display with the winning goal on Sunday.

“That was all the brilliance of Tadeo and Luis,” Mascherano said post-game. “The ingenuity that footballers have sometimes, and with a single play end up deciding games.

“We knew Tadeo was a player who could give us attacking depth.”

Segovia's Energy is Vital to Miami

Miami made another significant move in attack when signing Venezuelan winger Telasco Segovia from Portuguese side Casa Pia in January.

The 21-year-old's career already includes stints in Serie A with Sampdoria and Portugal's top flight, and his quality has been on full display in his short time in MLS.

Segovia already has three goals and one assist in three MLS appearances (two starts) for the Herons, including an important equalizer in the dying moments on Opening Day to secure a point against NYCFC.

The diminutive forward has earned high praise from his captain Messi, who raved about Segovia's talents to Venezuelan national team head coach Fernando "Bocha" Batista.

"We spoke directly with Messi. "Sometimes it’s the teammates who provide insights about a player, and the first thing Leo said was, 'This boy plays exceptionally well!' When players of that caliber express themselves like that, it’s a good sign," Batista revealed.

Segovia has eight caps with Venezuela, scoring one goal.