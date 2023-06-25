A fan travelled 1,2000 miles to watch Inter Miami thinking he would see Lionel Messi play.

On Saturday night, Inter Miami faced Philadelphia Union in the MLS in a game they lost 4-1.

If that wasn't bad enough for the Inter Miami fan, he also didn't to see Messi play.

After the defeat, cameras zoomed in on a fan that was holding a banner which read: "I travelled 1,200 miles to see the GOAT."

After looking devastated, he then threw the banner away before embarking on his 1,2000 journey back home.

Why didn't Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami?

Messi is still under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until June 30 - only after that will he be unveiled as an Inter Miami player.

Instead, Messi spent Saturday - his 36th birthday - in his hometown of Rosario where he featured in Maxi Rodriguez's retirement exhibition match. Messi represented Argentina, scoring an incredible first half hat-trick during the game.

When will Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami debut?

It looks likely that Messi will make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami's managing owner Jorge Mas suggested that will be the first time we see Messi play for Inter Miami and ticket prices for the game have skyrocketed as a result. Face value tickets worth £24 and been re-selling for £265.

What impact will Lionel Messi have on the MLS?

When talking about Messi's arrival, Mas thinks the MLS can go on to become one of the best leagues in the world.

“I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about the sport in the United States. I have a very, very strong held belief that we can create in North America and the United States if not the greatest league, one of the top two leagues in the world,” Mas said. “I cannot over emphasize the magnitude of this announcement.

“Having the world’s greatest player here is something that is significant for our league, and for the football ecosystem in the United States… Lionel Messi is coming to this country to win cups and make a difference. I think it’s incumbent upon myself and my partners in the league, the other owners, to seize the moment.”

Meanwhile, MLS Commissioner Don Garber believes Messi’s arrival could be game-changing for the sport in the USA.

“You’re dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game,” said Garber.

“We’re going to have to structure a deal that’s going to compensate him and his family in ways they expect. But already it’s clear soccer in the US has been waiting for a 'Messi Moment'".