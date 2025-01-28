There has been a big shakeup in the Inter Miami CF front office, with president of football operations Raul Sanllehi re-assigned to oversee matters pertaining to institutional relations. Guillermo Hoyos is now in charge of first team sporting decisions, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Sanllehi has been re-assigned to the club's office in Coral Gables and not the first team facility.

An Inter Miami spokesperson provided the following statement to GIVEMESPORT:

"Raul's move was pre-planned, in coordination with the closing of the window at the end of January and the many activities that the team has with the Club World Cup, World Cup and other matters pertaining to institutional relations."

Sources say while the club were in Las Vegas for a preseason match against Club America, Sanllehi entered the "players and coaches only" bus which prompted an exchange of words with Lionel Messi .

Hoyos joined Miami as the club's academy director of methodology after Messi arrived. Hoyos first worked with Messi as a FC Barcelona academy coach and the pair have been tight ever since.

“He was my footballing dad," Messi said in 2010. "He’s helped me a lot since I came to Barça. He was always with me, showing me things and has brought me to where I am today, the first division. I’m grateful that he is my footballing godfather."

Sanllehi joined Miami officially last summer, joining to lead the sporting side. Since he arrived, sporting director Chris Henderson and director of scouting Mark Prizant are among the front office staff to depart the club. Henderson was named Atlanta United sporting director and Prizant was named San Diego FC assistant GM.

Before Miami, Sanllehi was CEO of Real Zaragoza, but is best known for his time at Arsenal as head of football and Barcelona as director of football. Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas also owns Real Zaragoza.