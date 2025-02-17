Concacaf has announced that Tuesday's Concacaf Champions League game between Inter Miami CF and Sporting Kansas City has been moved to Wednesday, due to severe weather conditions expected in Kansas City.

The Kansas City metropolitan area is expecting temperatures well below freezing on Tuesday, falling as low as -2°F, feeling like -17°F with the wind chill factor (-19°C, feels like -27°C). They're also expecting significant snowfall, with as much as four inches (about 10 centimeters) hitting the ground on Tuesday.

"The decision to reschedule the match has been made to prioritize player and fan safety, and in close coordination with the two participating clubs and the local authorities," a statement on Inter Miami's website reads.

On Tuesday morning, MIA Total Football's Franco Panizo reported that Miami captain Lionel Messi did not want to play on Tuesday in Kansas City due to the adverse conditions.

Herons' head coach Javier Mascherano dispelled the rumors in a press conference ahead of the game, telling reporters that his superstar will be ready to play.

“Messi is 100 percent available. I can assure that he will play.”

Kickoff is set for Wednesday, February 19 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT at Children's Mercy Park.