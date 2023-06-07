Lionel Messi announced on Wednesday evening that he is joining Inter Miami.

"I've made the decision that I am going to go to Miami," he said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, per Eurosport.

"I made the decision that I'm going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it one hundred per cent. I'm missing some things but we decided to continue on the path.

"If that didn't come about, then leaving European football after winning the World Cup was what I needed.

"Now I will close my career in this country and experiencing the MLS in a different way, enjoying the day-to-day much more - but with the same responsibility of wanting to win and always doing things well but with more peace of mind."

Inter Miami goalkeeper: Club isn't ready to sign Lionel Messi

Messi will become teammates with Dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsman at Inter Miami.

The 32-year-old spoke about the prospect of his side signing Messi before the deal was announced.

Interestingly, he stated his belief that the club weren't ready to sign the football legend.

Marsman stated that the club's temporary stadium, the DRV PNK Stadium, do not have the right facilities.

He feels the stadium and security should be upgraded for Messi's safety.

Speaking about the prospect of Inter Miami signing Messi, Marsman told ESPN: “I think our club is just not ready yet.

"We have a temporary stadium and people can just walk onto the pitch. For example, there are no fences. There is no security when we walk from the training ground to the stadium, but I hope he comes."

Phil Neville: Security will have to be tighter

Former Inter Miami boss Phil Neville has also echoed Marsman's comments in the past.

He told the Athletic, per Sportskeeda: "I think this [Messi to Inter Miami] would be probably the biggest signing ever in American sports. Life will change. Things will be different. The trees might have to be bigger around the training ground.

"The security might have to be tighter. The walk that the players have today over to that stadium, that might have to be different. The travel might be different.

"The hotels we stay in might have to be different. But really that might be what we're aspiring to be like anyways. It's exciting, but I think it'd be a massive challenge."