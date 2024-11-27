As expected, Luis Suarez is returning to Inter Miami CF for the 2025 MLS season.

The club announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Uruguayan striker.

“I’m very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family. We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy,” Suárez said as part of the announcement.

The 37-year-old was integral to Miami's record-breaking season, leading the team in scoring alongside Lionel Messi with 20 goals, and scoring 25 goals across all competitions in 2024. Suarez also provided nine assists during the regular season, and added a goal and an assist in three playoff games.

Luis Suárez - 2024 MLS Stats Appearances 27 Starts 21 Goals 20 Assists 9 Goals/90 0.94

“In 2024, Luis brought to Inter Miami all of the elements that make him one of the greatest strikers of all time. He performed at an elite level for us, and we’re excited to see that continue next season,” said Miami president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí. “Luis was not only our leading scorer this season, but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated.”

The decorated forward joined Miami in December 2023 from Brazilian side Gremio, where he scored 29 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions.

Suarez is best remembered for his spells with Liverpool and FC Barcelona , where he scored a combined 280 goals across 10 seasons, winning a number of titles — including the UEFA Champions League in 2015 — along the way.