Highlights Inter Miami plans to exploit a loophole in MLS rules to bring Luis Suarez to the club and reunite him with his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi.

Suarez is set to be paid a salary which is a fraction of what Messi and other MLS stars currently earn, but he is willing to take a pay-cut to team up with Messi again.

Suarez's recent admission of physical pain raises doubts about how long he can play on for, with him revealing he has to take three pills the day before every game.

Inter Miami, the club that homes Lionel Messi, are set to exploit a Major League Soccer (MLS) loophole in order to see their Argentine magician link up with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suárez. The duo enjoyed six seasons together leading the Blaugrana’s front line and combined with Al-Hilal and Brazil ace Neymar to frighten defences across Europe.

Suarez, 36, bid farewell to the Gremio faithful in his final home game as he hones in closer to sealing a deal with David Beckham-owned Inter Miami. However, personal terms are yet to be ironed out before he moves to the MLS on a one-year deal.

Against Vasco de Gama, the seasoned legend of the game scored the winner and went on to brave the downpour as he enjoyed a lap around the ground, waving goodbye to the Gremio faithful. The ex-Camp Nou talisman is set to join several other Barça cult heroes under the Miami sun. Messi has been joined by former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the United States in recent months and Vice City are looking to pounce on Suarez being out of contract at the end of the season to see him join the triumvirate of footballing icons.

The MLS financial loophole Inter Miami are looking to exploit

Suarez is set to earn much less than other MLS stars

Suarez’s reunion with Messi, Busquets and Alba is looking inevitable, according to The Mirror, and the aforementioned trio’s employers are considering using a financial loophole to ensure the deal gets sealed. As per the MLS rules and regulations, all teams are restricted to giving salaries to three players – coined as Designated Players - above the set-in-stone salary cap, which has been listed as $651,250 in 2023. Known as the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, all other players have to deal with much less money lining their pockets on a weekly basis.

Luis Suárez Statistics alongside Lionel Messi (as of 07/12/23) Matches Points per game W D L Suarez goals assisted by Messi Messi goals assisted by Suarez 258 2.34 187 42 29 43 56 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Messi and Busquets are currently two occupants, and they are joined by Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who fills the third and final spot. So, where does this leave Inter Miami in terms of bringing Suarez to the DRV PNK Stadium?

Using a little-known loophole, the club are poised to use Target Allocation Money (TAM). It would restrict the Uruguayan talisman to pocketing just £158,000 per year, which – as you’d expect – would be dwarfed his previous wages, particularly while at Barça, and several MLS stars will earn substantially more than him too. However, it is reported that Suarez is more than happy to accept a pay cut in order to re-forge a strike partnership with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Clubs can, however, activate their TAM allowance to help free up financial space and, as such, sign stars such as Suarez. Allowing clubs to buy down existing contracts and snare high-priced players, the amount available in 2024 is believed to be around the £1.9 million mark.

According to The Athletic, Inter Miami parted ways with forward Josef Martinez in the offseason in order to pave the way for Suarez joining the club, while Ecuador international Leo Campana was also taken off the books. And now, we are moments closer to seeing two legends of the game plying their trade alongside each other once again.

Suarez approaching his final years of playing

A reunion between the duo might be short-lived, however, with Suarez recently admitting that he needs to take three pills before games to get through the pain. However, he appears willing to power through that barrier in order to line up with Messi again.

"The day before each game I take three pills and hours before playing I am injected (with anti-inflammatory). Now I can tolerate this osteoarthritis, but I have to think that in five years I may not be able to play five-a-side football with my friends. "The truth is that the first steps in the morning they are very painful. Anyone who sees me thinks its impossible for me to play a game. My son asks me to play with him and I can't."

Suarez's admission raises potential doubts over how long he will remain at the DRV PNK Stadium for. But provided he can stay fit, Inter Miami fans will be in for a treat next season as he leads the line with Messi.