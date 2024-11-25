Well, it’s certainly never boring around Inter Miami CF .

Miami set a new league-record for points (74) en route to winning the Supporters’ Shield, but shockingly lost to Atlanta United in Round One of the playoffs. And then a week later, GIVEMESPORT GIVEMESPORT revealed Tata Martino decided to step away from the team .

Before he even officially confirmed the news, Miami reached an agreement with Javier Mascherano to become the club’s next head coach .

Along the way, Lionel Messi had 20 goals and 16 assists in just 1,485 regular season minutes (!!!), making him the favorite for MLS MVP . The stars did their star thing. Diego Gomez transformed from a talented young player to a star (who will join Brighton this winter).

Miami were the most explosive attack in the league with special, special players, but they couldn’t defend and it eventually caught up with them. Messi is under contract for one more season (with the option and expectation he returns in 2026, but nothing is guaranteed).

It will be a busy winter around this club, who once again will be expected to win everything they can in 2025.

State of the Roster

Head coach: N/A

Chief Soccer Officer: Raul Sanllehi

The Good

Inter Miami have the greatest player of all time on the roster. Messi has been nothing short of spectacular when he’s been available.

Availability has been an issue. If he can start 25 regular season games next season, Messi should be expected to set a new league record for goal contributions (currently Carlos Vela’s 49 goals plus assists in 2019).

Messi is in the 99th percentile among MLS attackers in non-penalty goals, non-penalty xG, shots, assists and successful take-ons. He’s an alien. Yes, in case you were curious, he’s still the best.

Luis Suarez had a phenomenal season and wants to run it back for 2025 after 20 goals and nine assists in 1,920 minutes. Sergio Busquets was great, and Jordi Alba had what managing owner Jorge Mas described as the best season in MLS history by a full-back.

A lot of focus (understandably) goes to those stars, but their young talent was probably the best in the league as well. Gomez is a key Paraguay international and is off to England now. Federico Redondo had his own injury issues, but is clearly a hugely talented player. Tomas Aviles had his growing pains, but is the most expensive center back in MLS history. Benja Cremaschi took another step forward, as did Yannick Bright and David Ruiz.

Miami balanced their talent portfolio with MLS-proven players like Julian Gressel and Drake Callender.

This team has more talent than any club in the league.

The Bad

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Defensively, this team was shocking. Obviously, Messi and Suarez aren’t covering the most ground against the ball cover so that makes the team's defending harder, but it shouldn’t have been this bad.

Individual errors and naive tactics at times contributed equally. The attackers were sloppy at the end of games when they should have been killing games off with control. They never seemed to have the control they should have. Sometimes they’d explode for five or six goals, but they struggled to kill off a 2-0 with possession. If they didn’t score, they would concede.

That’s how they lost to Atlanta.

The club will need new starters at a few spots defensively. Can this be fixed with a different defensive scheme under Mascherano?

Flexibility

Every winter in this iteration of the club, Miami will need to stitch together enough allocation money and add enough international roster spots to make it all work.

Last year, that meant losing the likes of Gregore, Kamal Miller and many others before opening day, then DeAndre Yedlin and Jean Mota shortly after to fund in-season additions. That’ll be the case again, I very strongly assume.

Jordi Alba has a club option for his 2025 contract. Will he have to be a DP in 2025? Suarez is out of contract and wants to return. Those two will be top priorities.

Sergii Kryvtsov, Mati Rojas and Franco Negri all have club options for 2025. Miami have a purchase option on Marcelo Weigandt this winter. Ditto for David Martinez.

Offseason Priorities

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Rumors will always follow this team. The latest is Neymar. Theoretically, if Alba returns on a non-DP deal, they could add him with their third DP spot.

Before that, a defensive overhaul is probably coming. They’ll have plenty of space if they move on from Kryvtsov, Negri and Weigandt. Martinez could be a useful player, but no word on what the fee is on the purchase option.

What under-contract players will need to be moved to help fund more moves?