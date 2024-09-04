Inter Miami announced that the MLS club will officially begin to play at their new home stadium, Miami Freedom Park, during the 2026 season. The first phase of construction is already in progress.

The Miami Freedom Park project will include Inter Miami’s 26,700-seat stadium on a 131-acre development, including a 58-acre public park. Since their debut in 2020, Miami has played in Fort Lauderdale in a 21,550-seat stadium that is part of their training complex. Miami Freedom Park is located in Miami proper, close to downtown and near Miami International Airport.

“After years of dreaming, it is so exciting to be sharing that in 2026 Inter Miami will be moving to its long-term home at Miami Freedom Park,” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said in a club release. “Miami Freedom Park is the culmination of years of hard work and a desire to realize a vision and create a lasting legacy for the fans and the community of Miami and South Florida. I’m so happy to see that dream finally coming to life.”

The planning for Miami Freedom Park goes back to 2018, when ownership unveiled their vision for the stadium on the site of the former Melreese Country Club, which featured a public golf course. It’s been a long path from the idea phase to construction starting, winding through local government to get the necessary approvals.

“The next stages of the Miami Freedom Park project bring us closer to reaching our dream of making it the official home of Inter Miami CF,” managing owner Jorge Mas said in the statement. “Embodying our ethos of ‘Freedom to Dream,’ we've been diligently building something extraordinary — a place where every fan will cherish unforgettable fútbol moments. As we look ahead to the opening of our new stadium, we eagerly anticipate creating a world-class venue that reflects our passion, commitment, and the collective dreams of our South Florida community.”

Miami also released updated renderings of their future home.

Credit: Inter Miami CF

The club stated that construction is currently in progress on the first phase of the Miami Freedom Park project, which will include the new stadium and the park, and this phase is projected to conclude in late 2025. The second phase will be focused on the entertainment district at Miami Freedom Park, which is set to open in 2026 to coincide with the FIFA World Cup. The third phase of construction will add the final wave of entertainment offerings.

Miami is one of 16 cities selected to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches across the USA, Canada and Mexico, but the games will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, which seats over 65,000 people. However, other related events or training sessions could potentially be hosted at Miami Freedom Park.

The timing of the Miami Freedom Park stadium opening is notable because Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami runs through the end of 2025 with an option to extend to 2026. Messi, who will turn 39 during the summer of 2026, also continues to play for his national team Argentina, but he has not yet indicated whether he plans to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though his head coach has made it clear that he will have a place in the team if he wants it.

Inter Miami sit atop the Supporters’ Shield standings in MLS, widening their cushion despite an injury to Messi, who has missed their last nine regular season games, but Miami still won eight. They are currently on pace to set a new league record for points in a single season, with seven matches left.

Messi has returned to training and is expected to be back for the club’s next match on September 14.