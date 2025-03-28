Inter Miami CF and the Philadelphia Union meet on Saturday in South Florida with the top spot in the Eastern Conference on the line, though it's unclear how much Lionel Messi will be involved .

Lionel Messi picked up an adductor injury in his last match, a 2-1 win at Atlanta United , one that kept him out of duty for the Argentina Football national team during the March international window. Javier Mascherano said Friday that Messi will be available if he has no setbacks, but we've seen before with the Miami manager that such assurances don't necessarily mean Messi will start or even play.

Philadelphia is the lone team above Miami in the current MLS table, and Union striker Tai Baribo remains the MLS Golden Boot leader despite not scoring since Matchday 3. He was on international duty last weekend while the Union earned a 1-0 home win over St. Louis CITY SC , with a more dominant performance than the final score indicated.

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union

When : Saturday, March 29 – 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

: Saturday, March 29 – 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT Where : Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Where to watch: MLS Season Pass (worldwide)

Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union Projected Lineups

After a stretch of eight matches in the first four weeks, Inter Miami was one of only two MLS teams not in action for Matchday 5 while the league mostly played through the international window. And unlike on some breaks where the Herons had lost close to a whole starting XI to international play, their call-ups this window were relatively minor, with the quartet who did receive the call — Telasco Segovia, Benjamin Cremaschi, Noah Allen, Santi Morales — all returning to Miami training by Friday.

That said, with Miami eyeing the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal against Los Angeles FC next Wednesday, Mascherano could very well opt to be careful with some of those returning internationals as well as Messi, who is probably more likely to come off the bench than start in this one. And Tadeo Allende will be out, Mascherano confirmed, after picking up an injury against Atlanta.

As for Philadelphia, Baribo was one of six international call-ups for the Union last week, though he played only 20 minutes for Israel Football in their UEFA Nations League match and should be ready to go. The biggest injury issue for the Union is probably goalkeeper Andre Blake, who looked to suffer a minor injury while playing for Jamaica against St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but completed all 180 minutes of duty for the Reggae Boyz.

Inter Miami predicted lineup (4-2-3-1, right-to-left): Oscar Ustari (GK) - Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba - Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets - Benjamin Cremaschi, Telasco Segovia, Fafa Picault - Luis Suárez

Miami injuries: Marcelo Weigandt (hamstring, out), David Ruiz (hamstring, out), Tadeo Allende (undisclosed, out), Lionel Messi (adductor, questionable)

Philadelphia Union predicted lineup (4-4-2): Andre Blake (GK) - Frankie Westield, Jakob Glesnes, Ian Glavinovich, Kai Wagner - Daniel Gazdag, Danley Jean-Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan - Tai Baribo, Mikael Uhre

Philadelphia injuries: Markus Anderson (ankle, out), Andre Blake (knee, questionable)

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union Betting Odds and Prediction

Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union Betting Odds Saturday, 7:30 PM ET (MLS Season Pass) Inter Miami -185 Philadelphia Union +400 Draw +350 Over/Under 3.5 goals +120/-146 Odds via FanDuel

The betting market appears to be hedging its bets here on whether Messi plays or not. The early line movement went toward Philadelphia after it opened with Miami stronger than a -200 favorites. Yet Miami might be available closer to the neighborhood of -120 to -130 odds on the money line if there was no expectation for Messi to play a role.

But while Mascherano has provided more defensive structure for Miami than previous manager Gerardo Martino, the Union's transition-oriented game model could give the Herons major trouble whether Messi is in the game or not, and it's one that is often at its best in away matches.

The Union have scored twice in both away fixtures this season, and in an amazing 20 out of 34 league away games the past two seasons.

Even with Messi, Miami has plenty of track record of merely outscoring opponents despite conceding multiple goals. Usually that's more the case away from home, but the Union's tactical approach definitely puts that possibility in play here.

Until you know Messi's status for sure, the bet here is on the Union team total above 1.5 goals at +200 odds and an implied 33.3% probability. If Messi plays, the Union could still easily clear it in a draw or a defeat. And if he doesn't, you won't get that price closer to kickoff.

If Messi is in the game, you might see this price improve further.