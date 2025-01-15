Inter Miami CF are finalizing a deal to sign Venezuelan international midfielder Telasco Segovia from Portuguese club Casa Pia, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is around $2.5 million, while Casa Pia retain 50% sell-on, sources add. Fabrizio Romano first reported.

Segovia, 21, has eight caps with Venezuela. He made 31 appearances in Portugal for Casa Pia after leaving Deportivo Lara, where he made 61 appearances. He spent time on loan in Italy with Sampdoria's youth team and made his Serie A debut for the first team.

Inter Miami are tweaking the squad under new head coach Javier Mascherano this winter after setting a new league-record point total in MLS last year, though they fell in round one of the playoffs. Around superstars Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, the club continue to add to their stable of young talent, with Segovia the latest.

Miami transferred Diego Gomez to Brighton this month. They have also signed forwards Tadeo Allende (loan from Celta Vigo) and Fafa Picault (free agent).

The club begins their 2025 season on February 18 in the Concacaf Champions Cup.