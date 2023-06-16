Football - or “soccer” - to our transatlantic cousins remains a growing sport in the United States. As the USMNT improve tournament by tournament, and the current pool of fresh talent increases, the MLS as a league only strengthens. Since Major League Soccer’s conception in 1993, it has attracted some of the world’s very best, from David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, and Wayne Rooney to David Villa, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and now the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi who recently joined up with Beckham’s Inter Milan.

With the diminutive Argentine set to make his MLS debut next season, it begs the question of who else may follow suit and take the leap of faith by exploring the American Dream. Here are some great players who could follow in Lionel Messi’s nimble footsteps…

Ángel Di María

Ángel Di María capped off a marvellous career with a historic World Cup win in Qatar, scoring the second of Argentina’s three which ended in a penalty shootout win. Released by Italian giants Juventus, the tricky winger is seeking to continue his footballing career away from the Old Lady, with Inter Miami said to be keen on the forward.

Sergio Busquets

It feels as though Sergio Busquets has been around the footballing scene for an eternity, and therefore, it’s hard to get your head around the fact he’s only just turned 34. The defensive midfielder leaves Barcelona as a legend of the Camp Nou, and another La Masia graduate that went on to achieve everything in the game. The Spanish international has been linked to clubs in both Saudi Arabia and the MLS, with a move to Inter Miami and a reunion with Lionel Messi on the cards.

Roberto Firmino

“Si, Senor. Give the ball to Bobby, and he will score” was the chant reverberating around Anfield as Roberto Firmino played his final game for Liverpool in an emotional farewell. The 31-year-old leaves Anfield having won every club honour there is, and unsurprisingly garners interest from all corners of the football sphere, including from sides in Saudi Arabia and in the MLS.

N’Golo Kante

The midfield machine achieved the impossible with Leicester in 2016 and followed it up with a consecutive Championship with Chelsea a year later, and a European Crown in 2021. N’Golo Kante’s magnificent club record mirrors that of his stellar international career, anchoring France’s midfield at the 2018 World Cup. Although he has been strongly rumoured to be heading for the Middle East, a switch to the MLS definitely isn’t out of the question, really adding weight to the claim that he covers more of the earth than water.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

With a newborn baby, a British girlfriend, and a questionable injury record to boot, it may be a tall order to expect Oxlade-Chamberlain to head for the States in search of a new lease of life. Turning 30 in August, Chamberlain is coming into the latter stages of his professional career, and with that comes the added pressure of ensuring his and his young family’s financial future. That’s why a move to the famously affluent MLS may prove to be a shrewd move.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has aged like a vintage Cabernet Sauvignon. The Brazilian central defender has been a stalwart, whether that be at AC Milan, PSG, Chelsea, or internationally. Time and time again, Silva has reminded us of his supreme pedigree as one of the world’s very best defenders. Departing West London aged 37, the Champions League winner will be looking to wind down a playing career spanning three separate decades. Chelsea Supporters' Player of the Season winner will undoubtedly be looking across the pond to the likes of Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, and New York Red Bulls as potential destinations.