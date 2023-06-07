Lionel Messi is reportedly on the verge of joining Inter Miami.

The Argentine's future has been a major talking point in recent times.

Speculation about his future intensified last week when Paris Saint-Germain confirmed he would be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

It was widely reported that Al-Hilal had made a massive offer in an attempt to convince Messi to join them.

He has also been heavily linked with a dramatic return to Barcelona.

While Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, were also said to be in the mix for his signature.

And it now appears that Messi has chosen to join the Major League Soccer side.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday evening: "BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami.

"Messi will play in MLS. No more chances for Barcelona/Al Hilal despite trying to make it happen."

Inter Miami targeting three massive name players after Messi deal

Messi may not be the only massive name to join Inter Miami this summer.

According to TyC Sports' Gaston Edul, the Major League Soccer outfit are determined to bring players to build the team around Messi.

It is reported that they are going to start negotiations with Messi's ex-teammates at Barcelona, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.

Busquets and Alba have already announced that they will be leaving the Catalan giants this summer.

While Suarez, now 36 years old, is currently playing for Gremio in Brazil.

Messi would no doubt welcome the arrival of his three ex-teammates.

How are Inter Miami performing in MLS?

Inter Miami have not performed well in the 2023 season. They are currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference having won just five of their opening 11 games.

They would no doubt become one of the best teams in MLS should they sign the four ex-Barcelona stars.