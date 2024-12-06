Inter Miami star Lionel Messi appears to be on course to extend his stay at Chase Stadium despite missing out on winning the 2024 MLS Cup as managing owner Jorge Mas has confirmed he is positive that discussions over a contract extension will end in a positive manner as they aim to keep their talisman.

The World Cup-winning Argentina international's current agreement - which allows him to pocket in the region of £178,000-per-week in the south of Florida - is due to expire at the end of next year, but new Herons head coach Javier Mascherano and members of the hierarchy are determined to ensure he remains on board.

Messi is expected to sign a one-year extension which will take him through until the end of the 2026 MLS season, GMS sources understand, and there is growing confidence that he is not entertaining the possibility of leaving Inter Miami due to already verbally indicating that he wants to stay in his current surroundings.

The Herons are preparing to enter a new era as they are poised to make the move to Miami Freedom Park in 2026, which will allow them to relocate to the heart of the city instead of remaining in Fort Lauderdale, and Mas is adamant that the 37-year-old playmaker will still be among Mascherano's options when the switch is completed.

Speaking to GMS and a host of other journalists at the Club World Cup group stage draw, Inter Miami's managing owner said:

“I'm very confident he'll be opening our new stadium in 2026. I’ll be sitting with Leo at some point in the offseason. I’m optimistic that as long as Leo's health holds up, we'll be seeing him in pink.”

GMS sources have been told that Messi is likely to return to former employers Barcelona once his playing career comes to a close, where he may be offered an executive role, and he is open to heading back to the Camp Nou in a non-football capacity as he plans for the future.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man is also expected to be confirmed as a 2026 World Cup ambassador ahead of the tournament taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.