In what may be the game of the season so far in MLS , an apparently recuperated Lionel Messi and I Inter Miami CF will head to Georgia to take on Miguel Almirón and Atlanta United in a Sunday Night Soccer clash.

After missing three matches due to muscle fatigue, Messi came on early in the second half of Thursday night's Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2 clash against Cavalier FC, and sent everyone home happy with a late tally in a 2-0 win on the night that completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Atlanta is winless in two in its start to the Ronny Deila managerial era, settling for a 0-0 draw against the NY Red Bulls last weekend. But striker Emmanuel Latte Lath appears to be out of the league's concussion protocol in time for the encounter.

And of course, the last time these sides met, this happened:

How to Watch Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

When : Sunday, March 16 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT

: Sunday, March 16 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Where to watch: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass (worldwide)

Atlanta United and Inter Miami Projected Lineups

After playing 40-plus minutes (including stoppage time) on Thursday, it seems likely Messi will slide back into the starting XI for this one before he departs for international duty with Argentina Football , while Miami manager Javier Mascherano was also able to give Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez an early exit with an eye toward Sunday.

Elsewhere on the pitch, David Ruiz made a rare start but departed with an early injury in favor of Benjamin Cremaschi. And goalkeeper Oscar Ustari will be suspended following his red card offense in last weekend's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC . The continuing injury absence of Drake Callender means it will likely be Rocco Rios Novo in goal.

For Atlanta, Latte Lath has participated in full team training the last two days. Left back Pedro Amador made his return from an injury for his first start at left back against the Red Bulls, and Mateusz Klich came off bench after missing the game at Charlotte with an illness. Right back Brooks Lennon finally returned to first-team training this week following a lengthy recovery from shoulder surgery, but seems more likely he could come off the bench to ease back into a rhythm.

Alanta United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1, right-to-left): Brad Guzan (GK) - Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams, Pedro Amador - Bartosz Slisz, Mateusz Klich - Miguel Almiron, Aleksei Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze - Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Atlanta Injuries: Ronald Hernandez (quadriceps, out), Brooks Lennon (shoulder, questionable), Jamal Thiare (quadriceps, out)

Inter Miami predicted lineup (4-4-2): Rocco Rios Novo (GK) – Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba – Benjamin Cremaschi, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Tadeo Allende – Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Miami Injuries: Marcelo Weigandt (hamstring, out), Robert Taylor (hamstring, out), Fafa Picault (hamstring, out), Maximiliano Falcon (quadriceps, out). David Ruiz (unknown, out)

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami Betting Odds and Prediction

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami Betting Odds Sunday, 7 p.m. ET (AppleTV+, MLS Season Pass) Atlanta United +135 Inter Miami +165 Draw +280 Over/Under 3.5 goals +115/-150 Odds via Fanatics

The presumption is Messi will start here, given his extended spell off the bench on Thursday. And when Messi starts, Miami doesn't always win. But they almost never lose.

The price here is off because last year's overall analytic numbers appear to still be a factor for oddsmakers. And a hidden variable in those numbers is that they were starkley different when Messi played versus when he sat, even if the overall outcomes weren't as much.

As for Atlanta, Deila is a strong manager and there's clearly talent here. But there's also some pattern of play issues they need to work through. So it's hard to feel bad about going against them in this spot, even despite the history of last year.

So the wager I like most here is tying two outcomes together: that Miami gets at least a point, and that both teams find the net. It is a bet that has cashed in every single MLS regular season match Messi has started since 2024. And those who wagered on it the last time these sides met in the playoffs at The Benz were very unfortunate not to win based on the overall flow of the match.

Pick: Inter Miami or draw + Yes on both teams to score, same-game parlay (+115, Fanatics)