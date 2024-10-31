Inter Miami will travel north to Georgia on Saturday to take on Atlanta United as they look to complete a sweep in their Round One series in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United - Details When Saturday Nov. 2 - 7PM ET / 4PM PT Where Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA Where to Watch (USA) Apple TV

Lionel Messi and Co. took Game 1 of the Best-of-Three series in Miami last Friday by a score of 2-1.

The Herons came flying out of the gates, opening the scoring in the second minute of play through Luis Suárez.

Despite losing key defenders Brooks Lennon and Stian Gregersen to injury in the first half, Atlanta managed to even things up before halftime, thanks to a great effort by Saba Lobjanidze.

Miami took back the lead in the 60th minute, as Messi linked up with Jordi Alba for a tremendous long-range effort, which would stand as the winner.

Miami only needs one more win to advance to the Conference Semifinals, while a loss would see both sides return to Miami for a do-or-die Game 3.

Atlanta is undefeated in their last five home games against Atlanta, most recently settling for a 2-2 draw on Matchday 32 of the 2024 season. The Five Stripes have not lost a playoff game at home since 2019.

Atlanta United Lineup vs Inter Miami

A battered and bruised Atlanta United will have to put up a stand against the record-setting Herons on Saturday.

After losing Lennon to season-ending shoulder surgery, and Gregersen likely to be unavailable with a leg injury, Atlanta head coach Rob Valentino will have to look to his bench to make up his defensive line against Miami's high-powered offense.

Ronald Hernandez and Luis Abram will slide into the backline, while veteran Dax McCarty will take up a spot in the center of midfield. Creative engines Aleksei Miranchuk and Saba Lobjanidze will pull the strings behind striker Daniel Rios.

Atlanta United predicted lineup: Brad Guzan (GK) – Ronald Hernández, Luis Abram, Derrick Williams, Pedro Amador – Bartosz Slisz, Dax McCarty – Ajani Fortune, Aleksei Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze – Daniel Ríos.

Inter Miami Lineup vs Atlanta United

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Messi and Friends will travel to Atlanta on Saturday looking to wrap up their Round One series and continue on their journey to MLS Cup.

Messi and Suarez will line up on the frontline and terrorize Atlanta's defense, flanked by the MLS' most promising youngster in Diego Gomez.

FC Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets will be the pivot in midfield, joined by Yannick Bright and Matias Rojas. Jordi Alba will be in his usual position at left full-back as he hopes to make a major impact on the game, as he did last Friday.

Inter Miami predicted lineup: Drake Callender (GK) – Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, David Martinez, Jordi Alba – Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Matias Rojas – Diego Gomez, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United - Betting Odds Inter Miami win 1.95 Atlanta United win 3.40 Messi to score anytime 1.80 Suarez to score anytime 1.90

Odds courtesy of Bet365.