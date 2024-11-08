Inter Miami CF are one match away from an unexpected end to their record-breaking season as they host Atlanta United in an MLS Cup Playoffs elimination Game 3.

Although they won Game 1 at Chase Stadium, the Herons are tied 1-1 with the Five Stripes heading into Saturday’s clash after Atlanta rallied back from a 1-0 deficit in a dramatic 94th minute goal by Xande Silva to win 2-1 and send the packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy.

Facing a must-win situation, Miami and their manager Tata Martino, have struggled against Martino’s former club that he once led to an MLS Cup. Atlanta United have proven their merit against Miami since being defeated by them in the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage, winning three, drawing one and losing just one match.

Miami will have to rely on their captain Lionel Messi and the work rate of their leading goalscorer Luis Suarez , to sustain their playoffs campaign. Martino, speaking with the press ahead of their clash on Saturday, confirmed that midfielder Sergio Busquets remains unavailable.

While Miami appears shaky, Atlanta United have been on the rise, closing out their regular season unbeaten in their last four away regular season matches including a Decision Day win at Orlando, following up with a wild card game against the heavily-favored Montréal that sealed their fated meetings with Inter Miami in Round One.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

Inter Miami face off against Atlanta United in an unanticipated Goliath versus David style match at Chase Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 9. There are two other matches earlier that day, including a match between Orlando and Charlotte. The winner of that match will face the winner of Inter Miami versus Atlanta United.

This is the fifth meeting this season between Inter Miami and Atlanta United and 17th time in history. The Herons and 5-Stripes are competitive with each side recording six wins, six losses and four draws in their previous encounters.

If Atlanta’s 2024 journey ends in defeat to the Supporter’s Shield winners, there is no shame. But if Miami loses, it’s a whole different ball game.

Match: Inter Miami vs Atlanta United (MLS Cup Playoffs Game 3 of Round 1)

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

TV Channel:

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (globally)

Inter Miami Lineup vs Atlanta United

Despite being under seige with injuries, the Herons remain calm

For what could be the most dramatic upset of Round 1, Martino’s Miami appear to be playing with their backs against the wall in the midfield, recently losing both their lynchpin and Messi’s longtime friend and partner in service, Busquets, and Yannick Bright who had replaced Busquets as a defensive midfielder in the past who sustained a hamstring injury in the previous match.

Busquets, who was cleared by medical staff after a special private practice on Friday was recovering from what has been described as pneumonia-like symptoms after suffering a contusion in Game 1 of the Round 1 matches, and Bright is expected to return next week if they clinch their berth in the semifinal.

Despite the tension at the prospect of being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Martino remains calm. "It is better to be relaxed, and what happens here is a background of the work that has been going on for a year and half," he said. "We have spent all this time keeping calm, working, not saying inappropriate things and in the same way we face matches, knowing the result can be any of three possible ones."

Inter Miami Lineup (3-4-3, left to right) : Drake Callendar (GK) – Tomás Avilés, Noah Allen, David Martinez – Jordi Alba, Federico Redondo, Matías Rojas, Marcelo Weigandt – Diego Gómez, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi

: Drake Callendar (GK) – Tomás Avilés, Noah Allen, David Martinez – Jordi Alba, Federico Redondo, Matías Rojas, Marcelo Weigandt – Diego Gómez, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi Inter Miami Subs (8) : Ryan Sailor, Robert Taylor, Leonardo Campana, Julian Gressel, Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Franco Negri, C.J. Dos Santos, Facundo Farïas

: Ryan Sailor, Robert Taylor, Leonardo Campana, Julian Gressel, Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Franco Negri, C.J. Dos Santos, Facundo Farïas Injured (2) :Yannick Bright (hamstring), Ian Fray (knee)

:Yannick Bright (hamstring), Ian Fray (knee) Questionable: Sergio Busquets (cleared)

Atlanta United Lineup vs Inter Miami

The Cinderella Story continues as Atlanta head to Miami less underdog than freight train

Rather than accepting what seemed like a fated disappointment to their 2024 season, Atlanta United have bounced back in an unexpected way as they head into what could be their biggest test, a showdown in Southern Florida against Messi and his seemingly perfect team. But, the cracks in Inter Miami’s aging star lineup have begun to show, and Atlanta are timing their playoffs run perfectly.

Atlanta have played against Miami five times since their savior Messi arrived, and Atlanta have scored 13 goals through those matches, revealing a crack in the perfect alabaster egg that Miami incubated. Meanwhile, Atlanta have been nearly flawless in their defense, protecting the box, allowing for a back five and a natural midfielder to keep things flowing.

Messi and Suarez have thus been denied entry into their box during the two playoffs matches they have played. "We know we need to turn up and perform, but I think a lot of the pressure will be on them," Atlanta and USMNT veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan said.

Guzan entered Saturday leading all MLS goalkeepers with 13 saves in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, and made another massive save in the 69th minute, stopping a fierce strike from Suárez. Center back Derrick Williams netted his first goal of the season when he scored the equalizer to put Miami on edge. MLS journeyman Dax McCarty, playing his final home match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, performed admirably in his home sendoff match. Atlanta outshot Miami 13-10 at the conclusion.