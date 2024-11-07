Following a surprise loss in Game 2 of their Best-of-Three series in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs last weekend, Inter Miami CF will host Atlanta United on Saturday in a do-or-die Game 3.

Miami was undone by an outstanding late winner by Atlanta midfielder Xande Silva in the 94th minute on Saturday, tying the series 1-1 and sending it back to South Florida for a dramatic deciding game.

David Martinez's opener in the 40th minute of play was canceled out by Derrick Williams in the 58th minute, as Atlanta once again thwarted and frustrated Lionel Messi and Co., as they have done all season.

Game 1 was also a tight affair, as Luis Suarez 's 2nd minute goal got Miami off to a quick start, before Saba Lobjanidze equalized five minutes before halftime. Jordi Alba would eventually come through with the winning goal in the 60th minute with a beautiful strike from outside the box.

All eyes will be on Chase Stadium on Saturday night, as Atlanta will look to pull off perhaps the greatest upset in MLS Cup Playoffs history.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction

The Herons will rally to win big game at home

While Atlanta seems to be Miami's kryptonite this season, it'd be crazy to think Messi and Friends won't secure their ticket to the next round on Saturday... right?

The Herons will likely have Sergio Busquets back in the lineup after the FC Barcelona legend missed the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to illness. His poise and experience in midfield would surely make a huge difference, and could be the deciding factor in what is shaping up to be another tight game.

And if there is one thing we know about Messi, it's that he never fails to step up to the plate when the pressure is highest. You can almost guarantee that he'll have a big moment on Saturday, with all of MLS watching.

Prediction: 3-1 Inter Miami win

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Betting Odds

Miami are heavy odds-on favorites to win on Saturday, with Atlanta a +550 underdog.

With both previous matches in the series ending 2-1, there's a strong chance to hit the Under of 3.5 total goals in the contest.

Atlanta United to win: +550

+550 Inter Miami to win: -255

-255 Over/Under 3.5 total goals: -120 / -110

-120 / -110 Both Teams to Score (Yes / No): -210 / +165

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Picks and Best Bets

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Over 3.5 Total Goals: -120

Inter Miami was the highest scoring team at home in MLS this season, bagging 45 goals during their record-breaking campaign. Atlanta has not secured a clean sheet in 10 games, and will likely concede multiple goals to Miami's high-powered offense this weekend.

After being left off the scoresheet in the two games thus far, Messi will surely look to make his mark with a goal or two.

Saba Lobjanidze anytime scorer: +270

Atlanta midfielder Saba Lobjanidze has been something of an Inter Miami killer this season, scoring four goals between the regular season and the playoffs. He'll undoubtedly be Atlanta's most threatening offensive player, and is as likely as any to get on the scoresheet on Saturday.

Inter Miami to win from behind: +475

Miami conceded the first goal of a game in 16 of their 34 contests in the regular season. There is no denying that their defense is shaky, and that they often must be threatened with a goal in order to motivate themselves toward a win.

Don't be surprised if this comes true on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Recent History

Atlanta has had Miami's number this season

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In four meetings between the two sides, it's fair to say Atlanta has had the upper hand over their southern rivals, winning two and drawing one this season between the regular season and playoffs.

The Five Stripes have outscored their opponents 8-6 in those games, and have taken the game to Miami like few other MLS sides have this year.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United - 2024 Head to Head Date Result Highlights 2024/11/02 2-1 ATL HIGHLIGHTS 2024/10/25 2-1 MIA HIGHLIGHTS 2024/09/18 2-2 HIGHLIGHTS 2024/05/29 3-1 ATL HIGHLIGHTS

If there is one team that can upset Miami at this stage, it's Atlanta.