Inter Miami are in win-now mode as the Herons pursue Major League Soccer's single-season points record. Against Charlotte FC on Saturday, there's a lot on the line.

With just four games to go, Miami are in the lead for the Supporters' Shield, the trophy awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season. The Herons need 10 points to break the New England Revolution's 73 points, set back in 2022. They'll welcome Charlotte FC to Fort Lauderdale's Chase Stadium, taking on one of the stoutest defensive sides in the league.

Charlotte have been elite at the back in their first season under head coach Dean Smith. Only the Columbus Crew SC have allowed fewer than Charlotte's 33 goals. But their attack has struggled for much of the season, though they are coming off a resounding 4-0 win against New England Revolution last weekend. Currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, they're striving to climb the table into the top four, guaranteeing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Miami will have as close to a full-strength lineup as is possible at this stage in the season. Midfielder Sergio Busquets returned to training this week, missing last week's match against NYCFC after proposing to his long-time girlfriend. Diego Gómez and Matías Rojas are also back in training after recovering from injury, although it's yet to be seen if they're fit enough to start.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte Betting Odds

Miami are the unsurprising favorites given their league-leading campaign

Miami are the staggering favorites in this matchup, favored at -188 to win. The betting market is forecasting goals with the over 2.5 goals priced at -250, and both teams predicted to score (-200 odds). It makes sense; Miami are a high-flying attack, and they concede plenty of looks at the back.

Inter Miami to win: -188

-188 Draw: +333

+333 Charlotte FC to win: +500

+500 Over/Under 2.5 total goals: -250 / +187

-250 / +187 Both Teams to Score (Yes / No) : -200 / +150

: -200 / +150 Spread (Asian Handicap): Inter Miami -1 (Charlotte +1)

Inter Miami -1 (Charlotte +1) Goal Line: 3.25 goals

With Lionel Messi healthy once again, it's no surprise that Miami are the favorites. Their only loss with him in the starting lineup was all the way back on May 29 against Atlanta United, and they've gone 9W-1L-5D when the World Cup-winner starts this season. With 14 goals and 15 assists this year, he's been unstoppable when he plays.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte Prediction

Charlotte are staunch defensively, but Miami have too much firepower at home

With Sergio Busquets back in the squad, as well as the potential for Diego Gómez and Matías Rojas to return from injury, Miami are nearly at full strength, minus long-term injury absences they're dealing with.

Charlotte, on the other hand, have won just once in their last eight attempts. As stout as they are defensively, it's a tough ask for any team to get a result at Chase Stadium, particularly for Charlotte, who have scored just 36 goals all season, tied for the fourth-fewest in the league.

Prediction: Miami 3-1 Charlotte

Inter Miami Picks vs Charlotte Picks and Best Bets

Miami need a bounce-back result after last week's draws

After blowing leads to Atlanta United and New York City FC, Miami need a win, both to push for the points record and to regain form heading into the playoffs. At home, in touching distance of the Supporters' Shield, the smart money is on Miami.

Inter Miami Moneyline: -188

As good as Charlotte have been at the back, Miami have been elite going forward at home. In 15 matches so far at Chase Stadium this year, they've scored 38, averaging 2.53 goals per home match. That's the highest average in the league. Why bet against this trend?

Inter Miami over 2.5 team goals: +120

Inter Miami vs Charlotte History

The two sides have kept it close in their brief history

Miami and Charlotte have only played each other six times. Miami joined MLS as an expansion team in 2020, while Charlotte entered in 2022. In their six meetings, Miami have won three and Charlotte have been victorious twice. The home side has only lost one match, with Miami earning a 2-1 victory this summer at Bank of America Stadium.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC history Date Result Stadium May 7, 2022 Charlotte 1-0 Miami Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) July 16, 2022 Miami 3-2 Charlotte DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Aug. 11, 2023 Miami 4-0 Charlotte DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Oct. 18, 2023 Miami 2-2 Charlotte DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Oct. 21, 2023 Charlotte 1-0 Miami Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) July 3, 2024 Charlotte 1-2 Miami Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)