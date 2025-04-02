Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will clash with MLS rival Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Miami defeated Jamaican club Cavalier FC 4-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16, with Messi returning to the pitch after a three-game injury absence to score the second goal in a 2-0 win in Kingston in the second leg.

The Herons are flying in MLS, fresh off a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Messi came on as a substitute in the 55th minute, and scored the eventual game-winning goal just two minutes later.

Miami sits atop both the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings with 13 points, going unbeaten in the first five games of the campaign.

LAFC, meanwhile, advanced past Columbus Crew SC 4-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to book their date with Miami, thanks to a big 3-0 win in the second leg in Southern California.

The Black and Gold fell 3-2 to SoCal rival San Diego FC over the weekend, with all five goals coming in the first half. LAFC's comeback effort was dealt a serious blow when midfielder Igor Jesus was sent off after picking up a second yellow card only minutes after the restart.

Steve Cherundolo's side sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, with three wins and three losses through six games.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs LAFC

Fans tuning into the Inter Miami vs LAFC quarterfinal tie can catch the action on FS1 and FS2 in the United States. Spanish language broadcast is available on TUDN, UniMás and ViX+.

The game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

When : Wednesday, April 2 – 11:30PM ET / 8:30PM PT

: Wednesday, April 2 – 11:30PM ET / 8:30PM PT Where : BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles Where to watch in the United States (English) : FS1, FS2

: FS1, FS2 Where to watch in the United States (Spanish): TUDN, UniMás, ViX+.

Inter Miami vs LAFC Betting Odds

Inter Miami to win: +230

Draw: +320

Los Angeles FC to win: +105

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -168 / +132

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +162 / -230

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

LAFC Projected Lineup vs Inter Miami

Igor Jesus will be eligible to play on Wednesday, despite being sent off in MLS play on Saturday. He is likely to join Mark Delgado and Timothy Tillman in the midfield.

David Martinez, Olivier Giroud and Denis Bouanga should make up the front three, leaving big winter signing Cengiz Under on the bench.

Marlon Santos should start at center-back after missing the loss to San Diego over the weekend.

LAFC predicted lineup (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris (GK) – Sergi Palencia, Marlon Santos, Aaron Long, Ryan Hollingshead – Mark Delgado, Igor Jesus, Timothy Tillman – David Martinez, Olivier Giroud, Denis Bouanga.

Inter Miami Projected Lineup vs LAFC

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has not revealed if Messi will start in LA on Wednesday, but the Argentinian boss expects his captain to be ready.

He should join Luis Suarez in an attacking duo, with Fafa Picault and Telasco Segovia providing the width.

Oscar Ustari could return in between the sticks after a short injury spell.

Inter Miami predicted lineup (4-4-2): Oscar Ustari (GK) – Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Tomas Aviles, Jordi Alba – Fafa Picault, Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia – Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.