MLS Decision Day is upon us, and no game on Saturday may be bigger than the clash between Inter Miami and the New England Revolution .

Lionel Messi and Co. will host the Revolution at Chase Stadium on Saturday evening as they try to break the MLS regular season points record (73) — held by New England, who set the record in 2021.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Details When Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6PM ET / 3PM PT Where Chase Field - Fort Lauderdale, FL Where to Watch Apple TV

Miami currently sits in first place in the Eastern Conference — and the whole league — with 71 points and a 21-4-8 record. The Herons clinched the Supporters' Shield with a dramatic 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew SC on Oct. 2.

The 2023 Leagues Cup champions then traveled to Toronto, where they ended TFC's season with a 1-0 win thanks to a late goal by Leonardo Campana.

Both Messi (17) and Luis Suárez (18) have been near the top of the MLS Golden Boot race this season, but it's safe to say neither will match or surpass Christian Benteke's 23 goals with only one game remaining on the schedule.

The Argentine phenom is firmly in the MVP race , however, and could potentially sway voters in his favor with a memorable performance on Decision Day.

The Revolution, meanwhile, is toiling at the bottom of the East standings, sitting in 14th place on 31 points with a 9-20-4 record and a -33 goal differential. Nothing has gone right in New England this season, and the team is eager to get this season over with and retool for next year.

The Revs will have plenty to play for in their season finale, however, as they're all that stands between Inter Miami and the regular season points record that New England owns. That is sure to be more than enough motivation for Caleb Porter's men on Saturday.

Miami and New England faced each other early in the season, with the Herons coming away with a 4-1 win Foxboro in late April.

New England Revolution Lineup vs Inter Miami

The Revolution are expected to field a strong lineup when they travel to South Florida on Decision Day, determined to end Miami's bid for an MLS record season.

Top scorer Giacomo Vrioni will lead the line, hoping to get at least one more goal to bring him to double-digits on the season. Star midfielder Carles Gil, sitting on seven goals and 10 assists on the campaign, will surely be pulling the strings in attack, flanked by Luca Langoni and Dylan Borrero.

New England's best chance at getting points against Miami is by depending on their talented offensive players to deliver in the final third.

Revolution predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Aljaz Ivacic (GK) – Brandon Bye, Tim Parker, Dave Romney, Will Sands – Matt Polster, Mark-Anthony Kaye – Luca Langoni, Carles Gil, Dylan Borrero – Giacomo Vrioni.

Inter Miami Lineup vs New England Revolution

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Miami manager Tata Martino will surely field a strong squad to give his side the best shot at breaking the points record when they host the Revs on Saturday.

Messi, Suarez and newly-crowned 22 Under 22 leader Diego Gomez will once again terrorize the opposing defense, as they have all season. Argentine midfield prospect Federico Redondon should once again patrol the midfield as he continues his ascension to stardom.

Sergio Busquets will likely resume his role as the central defender in a back three after shifting into the role midway through the season out of necessity.

Inter Miami predicted lineup (3-4-3): Drake Callender (GK) – Ian Fray, Sergio Busquets, Noah Allen – Julian Gressel, Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, Jordi Alba – Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Diego Gomez.