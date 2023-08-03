Highlights Lionel Messi continues to shine for Inter Miami, scoring two goals in their victory over Orlando City and now has five goals in three matches in the Leagues Cup.

Despite adverse weather conditions and delays, Inter Miami still managed to come out on top with a solid performance led by Messi and midfielder Robert Taylor.

Messi's decision to let teammate Josef Martinez take a penalty kick shows his selflessness and desire to boost his teammate's confidence. Inter Miami's confidence is high as they progress to the last-16 of the Leagues Cup.

Miami faced their Florida rivals at the DRV PNK Stadium but there's simply no stopping this side led by Messi at the moment. Before the match, the home side introduced new signing Jordi Alba to the crowd, as they chanted the name of their new icon. But kick-off was heavily delayed due to adverse weather conditions. But they eventually got the pitch playable despite the excessive rainfall.

And when the match did begin, it took just seven minutes for Messi to give his side the lead. Since the Argentine's arrival, midfielder Robert Taylor has been absolutely fantastic. And he was fantastic once again with his assist in the 7th minute. Taylor received the ball 20 yards out and chipped a beautiful pass onto Messi's chest, who swivelled and volleyed the ball home. Brilliant.

However, the scores were level 10 minutes later as Uruguayan, César Araújo pounced on a loose ball to equalise. That goal appeared to anger Messi, who was booked minutes later for a late tackle on Wilder Cartagena - it wasn't the last time we saw an angry Messi on the night. That's because, after a fairly tempestuous first half, Messi could be seen having a disagreement with the Orlando City goalscorer as they walked down the tunnel. Where have we seen Messi in a tunnel altercation before...?

But Messi showed a different side to him shortly after the second half began. Inter Miami were awarded a penalty kick which everyone assumed Messi would take to score his second goal of the match. However, he allowed striker, Josef Martinez, the opportunity to take it. Messi has already been appointed as captain and is the club's designated penalty taker. However, since arriving at the club, Martinez has struggled for goals with just six in 20 appearances so far. Therefore, Messi saw this as the perfect opportunity to give his teammate some much-needed confidence. Martinez made no mistake and put Inter Miami 2-1 ahead. What a beautiful moment.

And that refound confidence was there for all to see later in the second half. Martinez found Messi inside the penalty area, who teed up another volley to score his second goal of the game and put Inter Miami 3-1 ahead. Returning the favor in style.

Alba also came off the bench to make his debut in the second half, making it a perfect night for everyone associated with Inter Miami.

What next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Miami discovered their opponents for their last-16 clash, a trip to FC Dallas on Sunday. Confidence is clearly high in the squad and they will fancy their chances of going all the way in this competition before MLS resumes.