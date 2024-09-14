Inter Miami have already clinched a spot in the MLS playoffs, but they can move closer to another trophy when they host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, September 14 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The best team in the MLS regular season claims the Supporters' Shield trophy, and currently Inter Miami sit atop the single-table Supporters' Shield standings with a seven-point cushion and seven matches to play entering the matches on September 14.

How the tables have turned in the Eastern Conference in 2024 after Philadelphia finished 21 points ahead of Inter Miami in the standings and Messi missed out on the playoffs in his first season in the league in 2023. Now it's the Philadelphia Union who desperately need points to stay alive in the playoff race.

Below is all the information you need to know about the lineups and player availability for the match. **This post will be updated as the latest lineups are released.**

Inter Miami Lineup as Lionel Messi Returns

The Herons' superstar is available once again for selection

The big news of the week in Inter Miami camp is that Lionel Messi is back and available for selection, as confirmed by manager Tata Martino on the day before the match. He had to sit out practice on Wednesday because he had a cold, but he returned and he's good to go. Martino confirmed that the team was always aiming for a return against Philadelphia so that he would have the full two weeks of the FIFA international break to gain fitness.

Martino would not reveal whether Messi would start or come off the bench, but it would make sense if they brought him along slowly to ensure there are no hiccups between now and the playoffs.

The other move made since Miami last played was the signing of veteran goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who replaces CJ dos Santos on the roster given the latter is battling a hand injury.

Inter Miami Lineup Projection (3-4-3, left to right): Drake Callender (GK) — Hector David Martinez, Sergio Busquets, Ian Fray — Jordi Alba, Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, Marcelo Weigandt — Diego Gomez, Luis Suarez, Julian Gressel

Drake Callender (GK) — Hector David Martinez, Sergio Busquets, Ian Fray — Jordi Alba, Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, Marcelo Weigandt — Diego Gomez, Luis Suarez, Julian Gressel Inter Miami Potential Subs (9 from the following): Cole Jensen (GK), Oscar Ustari (GK), Sergiy Kryvstov, Ryan Sailor, Franco Negri, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, David Ruiz, Benja Cremaschi, Lionel Messi, Robert Taylor, Leonardo Campana

Cole Jensen (GK), Oscar Ustari (GK), Sergiy Kryvstov, Ryan Sailor, Franco Negri, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, David Ruiz, Benja Cremaschi, Lionel Messi, Robert Taylor, Leonardo Campana Injured: Out — Leo Afonso (groin), Facundo Farías (knee), Nicolás Freire (knee), Matias Rojas (ankle), CJ dos Santos (hand)

Out — Leo Afonso (groin), Facundo Farías (knee), Nicolás Freire (knee), Matias Rojas (ankle), CJ dos Santos (hand) Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union Lineup vs Inter Miami

Starting goalkeeper Andre Blake is the big absentee

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin (photo above) has one to two big decisions to make on Saturday given that two essential players could miss out.

We already know that veteran goalkeeper Andre Blake will not be involved after picking up an adductor strain while on international duty with Jamaica. Curtin will have to pick between 18-year-old Andrew Rick (four MLS starts in 2024) or Oliver Semmle (17 MLS starts in 2024) to fill in for Blake, with the other on the bench to serve as backup. Semmle last started for the senior team on July 3, while Rick's four starts came across June and July.based on reports from Philadelphia

Recently acquired Danley Jean Jacques is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury suffered while with the Haitian national team, and if he doesn't start at the heart of the Union midfield, Curtin would likely go with Leon Flach, who has filled in there previously.

Forward Tai Baribo had a hamstring injury with Israel and Daniel Gazdag is recovering from a hamstring ailment that kept him from joining Hungary during the international break. But based on reports from Philadelphia, both should be good to play.

Philadelphia Union Lineup Projection (4-3-3, left to right): Andrew Rick (GK) — Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo — Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya — MikaelUhre, Daniel Gazdag, Tai Baribo

Andrew Rick (GK) — Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo — Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya — MikaelUhre, Daniel Gazdag, Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union Potential Subs (9 from following): Oliver Semmle (GK), Holden Trent (GK), Nathan Harriel, Matt Real, Quinn Sullivan, Jesus Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello, Sam Adeniran, Cavan Sullivan, Chris Donovan, Markus Anderson

Oliver Semmle (GK), Holden Trent (GK), Nathan Harriel, Matt Real, Quinn Sullivan, Jesus Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello, Sam Adeniran, Cavan Sullivan, Chris Donovan, Markus Anderson Injured: Out — Andre Blake (right adductor strain), Isaiah LeFlore (knee); Questionable — Danley Jean Jacques (ankle)

Out — Andre Blake (right adductor strain), Isaiah LeFlore (knee); Questionable — Danley Jean Jacques (ankle) Suspended: None

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union

The MLS regular season match is only available on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV

Fans around the world looking to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi's return for the first time since June 1 can watch the match in English or Spanish via the MLS Season Pass package via Apple TV with special end-of-season discounts available in specific markets.

There is no simulcast of the match on television and there is no free stream on Apple TV.

Match: Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union (MLS regular season)

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union (MLS regular season) Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

7:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) TV Channel: None

None Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV