Inter Miami clinched the Supporters' Shield on Wednesday with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew SC , and now head north to take on Toronto FC .

The Herons need to win both of their remaining matches in order to break the single-season points record, set by the New England Revolution in 2021 at 73 points, while the Reds need a win in their final match of the regular season to keep their MLS playoff hopes alive.

On the road at Columbus's Lower.com Field, Miami got a first-half brace from Lionel Messi , who answered all questions about his struggling form with a typically resplendent performance. Luis Suarez also got in on the goals, pouncing on a horrific mistake from Rudy Camacho and Patrick Schulte to score what would ultimately prove to be the winner.

Things aren't so great for Toronto. A brutal 4-1 loss to NY Red Bulls last time out has the Reds on the brink of elimination. A loss or draw, combined with results from Philadelphia Union or DC United , would eliminate them from contention. It's also their final match of the regular season, the only team not to play on Decision Day. They'll need a result before spending the next two weeks training and staying ready in hopes that other teams can do them a favor and get favorable results on the final day of the season.

While certainly a different type of match than the clash between Miami and Columbus midweek, it's still compelling. Miami need a win to break the points record, while Toronto need a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Both sides will throw everything into this match, and the results should be quite entertaining.

Toronto FC Lineup vs Inter Miami

Things have soured for Toronto after a promising start

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

In their first season under former Canada National Team head coach John Herdman, Toronto looked like they may pull off one of the surprises of the season. Universally panned for their poor roster ahead of the season, The Red improbably found themselves in third place in the East after 11 weeks.

Since then, it's been downhill in the great north, sliding as far as ninth place before maintaining their spot in eighth place for the last several weeks.

Their last performance was the breaking point. At home against the Red Bulls, desperately needing three points to stave off the swarm of teams pushing up from below them, they were abysmal. Down three goals by the 69th minute, Federico Bernardeschi was sent off for a second yellow after 75 minutes, and Elias Manoel scored another to add insult to injury. Bernardeschi has been the lone semi-consistent attacker with eight goals and eight assists, but picks up a suspension at a horrible time.

The result was poor enough that captain Jonathan Osorio, a Toronto native and product of the club's academy, spoke with the supporters after the loss, looking disheartened and almost apologetic while listening to rather blunt criticism.

To make matters worse, Lorenzo Insigne is unlikely to play much, if at all. The second-highest paid player in MLS, the former Juventus and Italy winger has been a massive disappointment in MLS. He's scored just 14 goals in 53 regular season appearances, failing to be the centerpiece he was signed to be.

Injuries have taken their toll on him, limiting Insigne to just over 1,300 minutes in MLS this season. After coming on for the final two minutes of their draw with Chicago Fire FC last weekend, he's again injured. Herdman told reporters before the Miami match that he has strains in both calves, and that "If he plays a role, it’ll be minor."

Toronto FC Starting XI (3-4-2-1 left to right): Sean Johnson (goalkeeper) – Raoul Petretta, Aime Mabika, Shane O'Neill – Tyrese Spicer, Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea – Derrick Etienne, Prince Owusu, Matty Longstaff

Sean Johnson (goalkeeper) – Raoul Petretta, Aime Mabika, Shane O'Neill – Tyrese Spicer, Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea – Derrick Etienne, Prince Owusu, Matty Longstaff Toronto FC subs (9): Luka Gavran (goalkeeper), Greg Ranjitsingh (goalkeeper), Deybi Flores, DeAndre Kerr, Kosi Thompson, Kobe Franklin, Sigurd Rosted, Brandon Servania, Lorenzo Insigne

Luka Gavran (goalkeeper), Greg Ranjitsingh (goalkeeper), Deybi Flores, DeAndre Kerr, Kosi Thompson, Kobe Franklin, Sigurd Rosted, Brandon Servania, Lorenzo Insigne Injured (6): Out - Kevin Long (concussion protocol), Kosi Thompson (knee) Questionable - Nicksoen Gomis (thigh), Lorenzo Insigne (lower leg), Raoul Petretta - (hip), Henry Wingo (thigh)

Out - Kevin Long (concussion protocol), Kosi Thompson (knee) Questionable - Nicksoen Gomis (thigh), Lorenzo Insigne (lower leg), Raoul Petretta - (hip), Henry Wingo (thigh) Suspended (1): Federico Bernardeschi (red card, second caution)

Inter Miami Lineup vs Toronto FC

The Herons need six points from their final two matches to break the points record

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Miami won a thrilling 3-2 match in Columbus to earn the 2024 Supporters' Shield, the award presented by fans to the side with the best regular-season record. After scoring a first-half brace, Lionel Messi is unsurprisingly set to be involved against Toronto, with head coach Tata Martino telling reporters that it's important for him to get a good rhythm heading into the playoffs. Whether he starts or not before joining up with Argentina for the international break remains to be seen.

Martino's job has been complicated all season by injuries. It's even more complicated this week, with Federico Redondo and Marcelo Weigandt picking up suspensions for yellow card accumulation midweek.

Redondo, in particular, has been a core piece of the side. The 21-year-old midfielder, son of former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Argentina midfielder Fernando Redondo, has been a routine starter for Miami since recovering from an injury that kept him out for several months.

Marcelo Weigandt hasn't been nearly as impactful on the field, but without a natural replacement at right back, midfielder David Ruíz or center back Ian Fray could move out of position to provide cover.

Inter Miami Starting XI (4-3-3 left to right): Drake Callender (goalkeeper) – Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Tómas Avilés, Ian Fray – Julian Gressel, Yannick Bright, Benjamin Cremaschi – Diego Gómez, Leo Campana, Matías Rojas

Drake Callender (goalkeeper) – Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Tómas Avilés, Ian Fray – Julian Gressel, Yannick Bright, Benjamin Cremaschi – Diego Gómez, Leo Campana, Matías Rojas Inter Miami subs (9): Óscar Ustari (goalkeeper), Noah Allen, Serhiy Kryvstov, Franco Negri, David Ruíz, Lawson Sunderland, Luis Suárez, Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi

Óscar Ustari (goalkeeper), Noah Allen, Serhiy Kryvstov, Franco Negri, David Ruíz, Lawson Sunderland, Luis Suárez, Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi Injured (5): Out - Leo Afonso (groin), CJ dos Santos (hand), Facundo Farías (knee - season-ending), Nicolás Freire (knee - season-ending) Questionable - David Martínez (groin)

Out - Leo Afonso (groin), CJ dos Santos (hand), Facundo Farías (knee - season-ending), Nicolás Freire (knee - season-ending) Questionable - David Martínez (groin) Suspended (2): Federico Redondo (yellow card accumulation), Marcelo Weigandt (yellow card accumulation)