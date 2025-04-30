Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF face a massive challenge in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal tie against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.

Miami is staring at a 2-0 aggregate deficit after losing the first leg at BC Place in Vancouver last Thursday.

If the Herons pull off the unlikely comeback, it'll be the second consecutive round they overturn a deficit in, after advancing past Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinal despite losing the first leg.

Miami lost their first game of the 2025 MLS season over the weekend as well, falling 4-3 to FC Dallas at home, albeit without Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the lineup, with the star quartet being rested for midweek continental duties.

Miami has dropped to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings on 18 points through nine games, four points behind leaders FC Cincinnati .

The Whitecaps, meanwhile, sit atop the MLS Supporters' Shield standings with 23 points after beating Minnesota United 3-1 on Sunday.