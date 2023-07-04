Inter Miami are seriously struggling in Major League Soccer.

The Herons are rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference having picked up just 16 points from their opening 19 matches.

They are currently 10 points off the playoffs with 15 league matches remaining.

Inter Miami desperately needed to strengthen their squad in the summer and they have done just that.

They managed to acquire arguably the greatest footballer of all-time on a free transfer, Lionel Messi.

David Beckham's side have also managed to sign Messi's former Barcelona teammate, the legendary Sergio Busquets, to bolster their midfield.

But they aren't done just yet.

Inter Miami's co-owner Jorge Mas has promised that more blockbuster signings will still be made.

He recently told El Pais, per the Mirror: “Two or three more players will come.

"We spoke with Jordi Alba — while Luis Suarez has a contract and a release clause. I don't know if that will happen or not. All the announcements will be made before July 15.”

With Inter Miami aiming high in the transfer market, the Mirror have named the club's 'dream XI' that new manager Gerardo Martino could soon name.

The side includes Messi, Busquets and four new signings. On paper, it looks very, very strong and you can view it below...

As well as Suarez and Alba, Inter Miami have also been linked with moves for Sergio Ramos and Jesse Lingard.

Ramos recently became a free agent after PSG decided against renewing his contract.

The Spaniard is now 37 years old but continues to play at a very high level.

Lingard has also been linked with a move to the MLS side after leaving Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman has been training at the club in recent times and a deal could soon be on the horizon.

Inter Miami have been extremely underwhelming in the 2023 season and time is running out for them to salvage anything from their season.

But, with Messi, Busquets and potentially Ramos, Lingard, Alba and Suarez, their fortunes could soon change.

Despite the six aforementioned players all in their 30s and coming to the end of their careers, they will no doubt make Inter Miami a lot stronger and surely one of the best teams in MLS.