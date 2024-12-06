This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The King has been crowned.

Inter Miami CF superstar forward Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 MLS Most Valuable Player, the league announced on Friday.

Messi scored 20 goals and added 16 assists in 19 appearances for Miami this season, which saw the Herons lift the Supporters' Shield trophy with a MLS-record 74 points during the regular season. The 37-year-old averaged 2.18 goal contributions per 90 minutes, which is the highest mark in league history, and became only the fourth player in MLS history to have at least 20 goals and 15 assists in a single season.

Miami lost only one game all season with their captain in the lineup, going 12-1-6 and averaging 2.86 goals per game when Messi played. The club became the only team to win 22 games in a single regular season, splitting those wins evenly with 11 wins at home and 11 wins on the road.

The Herons were eliminated in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs by Atlanta United, who prevailed in a decisive Game 3 in Miami to pull off the biggest upset in league history .

Messi is the first Inter Miami player to win the award, and the fifth Argentinian to earn the honor, joining Luciano Acosta (2023), Diego Valeri (2017), Guillermo Barros Schelotto (2008), and Christian Gomez (2006).

The 2022 World Cup winner edged out Columbus Crew SC forward Cucho Hernández, Portland Timbers midfielder Evander, DC United ’s Christian Benteke, and fellow Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez to win the award.

2024 MLS MVP Finalists Player Appearances Goals Assists Vote % Lionel Messi (MIA) 19 20 16 38.43% Cucho Hernandez (CLB) 27 19 14 33.70% Evander (POR) 28 15 19 9.24% Christian Benteke (DC) 30 23 7 7.10% Luis Suarez (MIA) 27 20 9 2.17%

The Landon Donovan MLS MVP award has been presented since 1996 to the individual determined by a poll of players, club technical staff, and select media to be the most valuable to his club.