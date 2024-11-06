Arsenal's poor run of form continued as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in their Champions League clash after Hakan Calhanoglu's spot kick brought the only goal of the contest.

Wednesday night's contest marked just the third meeting between the two sides in the Champions League, the last of which came 21 years ago - the same season in which Arsenal became 'The Invincibles'. That night, the Gunners dealt a star-powered Nerazzurri team a 5-1 hammer blow, after a brace from Thierry Henry, and goals from Freddie Ljungberg, Edu, and Robert Pirès sealed a historic victory at the San Siro.

Entering the match, Inter were ahead of Arsenal in the newly-formatted Champions League table on goal difference, with the two sides sitting in eighth and ninth place, respectively, but the Gunners' hopes were boosted by the return of club captain Martin Odegaard from injury, though he was only fit enough to make the bench.

The home side thought they had scored the opener inside two minutes when Denzel Dumfries' outside-footed effort rattled the crossbar, with Calhanoglu's long-range strike glazing just past the post shortly after.

From then on, and for much of the first half, it was a very stop-start contest with the referee blowing his whistle for so many fouls instead of letting the game flow, with chances from both sides coming few and far between.

Arsenal did have a case for a penalty after Gabriel Martinelli's cross into the box wasn't dealt with by Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, with it appearing as though his follow-through punch made contact with the head of Mikel Merino, though, a VAR check was swiftly cleared.

Arsenal piled on the pressure in the five minutes leading up to half-time with Jurrien Timber's delivery into the box punched away - albeit not convincingly - by Sommer, which brought about three successive corners, though on this occasion, the Gunners couldn't capitalise.

But, on the stroke of half-time, Inter were awarded a penalty after Calhanoglu's free-kick struck Merino's hand in the box, with the Turkish midfielder stepping up to take the spot kick, and slotting it away with ease to break the deadlock.

The Gunners started the second half of play brightly, earning their eighth corner of the game, but Inter were so disciplined off the ball, that they were able to command control back of the game fairly quickly... though it wouldn't last.

A goal-saving clearance off the line from Dumfries was followed up by a stunning Somer save, with Arsenal beginning to ramp up the pressure on the Italian juggernauts. Kai Havertz thought he had scored when he was left all alone in the box to get his strike off, though Yann Bisseck came to the rescue and all but certainly prevented a goal with his point-blank range block.

Arsenal's urgency in attack was relentless in the second-half, with Inter struggling to get out of their own half for much of it, though they held extremely firm with some crucial clearances from the defence, with Bisseck one of the standouts of the contest.

This win for Inter gives them their fourth clean sheet in a row, with them still yet to concede in this Champions League campaign, which sees them rise to fifth in the table, while Arsenal fall down to 12th.

Inter Milan vs. Arsenal - Match Statistics Inter Milan Statistic Arsenal 37 Possession (%) 63 7 Shots 21 1 Shots on Target 4 0 Corners 13 4 Saves 0 2 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Inter Milan Player Ratings

GK - Yann Sommer - 8/10

Apart from one minute error in the first half where he opted to punch the ball instead of catching it, which saw VAR briefly intervene to check whether a penalty should have been awarded, the Swiss keeper commanded his goal well, making some excellent saves, and dealt with the relentless pressure from Arsenal in the second half.

RWB - Denzel Dumfries - 8/10

The Dutchman's clever strike almost put the home side ahead in no time at all, if not for the crossbar getting in the way. Was keen to get forward at every available opportunity and made a case for being Inter's biggest attacking threat. He also had a goal-line clearance in the second-half to keep Inter's lead.

CB - Benjamin Pavard - 6.5/10

Made a plethora of clearances and blocks throughout the game, having to help cover Dumfries when he went forward, which saw him go up against Martinelli. Did well to keep the attacker from cutting inside.

CB - Stefan de Vrij - 6/10

In a stop-start contest that lacked chances, the Dutchman brought some showboating to the fold, doing a couple of neat step-overs to shrug off the Arsenal attacker and create the space to play the ball forward. Stood up well as the leader of the back-line.

CB - Yann Bisseck - 7/10

Despite being one of the centre-backs, Bisseck found himself the furthest man forward with blades of green grass ahead of him, but looked as though he didn't know what to do with the chance that presented itself. Defensively, he was sound, and kept Saka at bay with the help of Darmian. Made a goal-saving block.

LWB - Matteo Darmian - 6/10

Had the difficult task of having to defend Saka, though he stood up to the task well, often doubling up with Bisseck to try and stop the Three Lions star. Defended well throughout, and wasn't afraid to go on the attack at times.

CM - Davide Frattesi - 5/10

A very quiet contest in which he had just 12 touches of the ball. It came as no surprise that he was one of the first to make way in a flurry of Inter changes made at the hour mark.

CM - Hakan Calhanoglu - 8/10

The Turkish star appeared to pop up everywhere on the pitch, and was the catalyst for linking up the play between the defensive and midfield lines, and playing the ball forward. His composed penalty, despite being made to wait by VAR, opened the scoring.

CM - Piotr Zielinski -7/10

Though he largely went over the radar, his presence in the midfield channels was felt, with him playing multiple key passes through to his teammates, while he was successfully able to dribble past Arsenal when he chose to.

ST - Mehdi Taremi - 6/10

It was his effort to make contact with the ball that saw it bounce up and deflect off of Merino's hand, which led to Inter's penalty. But aside from that, he featured little in the contest.

ST - Lautaro Martinez - 7/10

Despite his mere height of 5-foot-7, he found himself with the responsibility of marking Gabriel on Arsenal corners, and made so much of a nuisance, that he was booked inside 15 minutes. Lacked quality in the opposition half, but came alive in the second, playing some neat first-time balls forward which caused trouble for the opposition.

Sub - Marcus Thuram - 6/10

Protected the ball well when he received it, and drew the fouls. Had a good chance to double their lead when he found himself in space and driving up the field, though he hesitated, and ultimately took too long to decide, with Martinelli nicking the ball from him with ease.

Sub - Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6/10

Only saw the ball a handful of times, though he was successful in both of his ground duels.

Sub -Nicolo Barella - 6/10

It took all of five minutes for the Italian captain to get his name into the referee's book after he put out an arm after being sent to the floor by Gabriel Jesus' strong challenge.

Sub - Kristjan Asllani - 6/10

Not on the field long enough to really impact the game.

Sub - Federico Dimarco - 6/10

Not on the field long enough to really impact the game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 6/10

Didn't have too much to do, with Inter not forcing him to make any saves. Not much he could have done about the penalty. Had limited success with his long balls.

RB - Ben White - 6/10

Enjoyed some success linking up with Saka and playing a key pass forward. Defensively solid, making some key tackles, but one of his quieter outings.

CB - William Saliba - 6.5/10

A decent Saliba performance with him covering ground all over the opposition penalty box, winning the majority of his ground duels, while seeing the ball often and completing over 95 percent of his passes.

CB - Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Booked early on in the contest for tussling with Lautaro Martinez prior to a corner being taken. Was solid after that, being dominant aerially.

LB - Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Made some vital interceptions, and won the majority of his ground duels. Linked up well on the left flank with Martinelli in front of him.

CM - Thomas Partey - 5/10

Operated in his usual central midfield role in Declan Rice's absence, though he struggled to get a grip on the game, being outplayed for large parts of the match by Inter's midfield three.

CM - Mikel Merino - 5/10

Struggled to get in the game, and unfortunately, it was his - accidental - handball which led to his team conceding the first goal in the contest. It would also be his last contribution as he was substituted off at the half for Gabriel Jesus.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 7/10

As has been the case for much of the season, Saka looked one of the most threatening Arsenal attackers, using his dazzling feet to try and create opportunities for both himself, and the team. His set-piece deliveries stood out.

ST - Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Really struggled to get into the game, looking uncomfortable in the forward's position as opposed to his usual winger role.

ST - Kai Havertz - 7/10

Like Trossard, Havertz struggled up front, though the difference between him and the Belgian was that he had more success in his duels with the Inter defenders. Was forced off with a head injury in stoppage time.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Willing to take on his defenders at all times, the Brazilian put in a number of good crosses into the box, though a lack of clear-cut chances came from his deliveries. Like Saka, he was one of the north London outfit's more impressive players.

Sub - Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Was a nuisance to the opposition defence as soon as he stepped out onto the field, though he was deemed to go over the top in his reaction to a battle with Barella which saw him brandished a yellow card.

Sub - Ethan Nwaneri - 6/10

Making his Champions League debut, the 17-year-old tried to inject some energy onto the field. Despite a last-minute effort which sailed way over the bar, he he had little time to truly make his mark.

Sub - Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Always looked to play the ball forward coming onto the pitch in a situation where Arsenal really needed to find a goal.

Sub - Martin Odegaard - N/A

Came on in stoppage time to mark his return from injury and will be a key player for the Gunners going forward.

Man of the Match

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

The Dutch right-back had a stellar night in which he set the tone early with his attacking play, showing willingness to get forward without hesitation when the opportunities presented themselves.

On the defensive side of the ball, he was a menace, making some huge blocks, including a goal-line clearance which all but secured all three points for the Italian giants.