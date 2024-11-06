Arsenal will be welcomed to the San Siro to take on Serie A champions Inter Milan in the fourth Champions League game of the season on Wednesday night, with the Gunners looking to get back to winning ways.

Mikel Arteta's side suffered defeat in the Premier League at the weekend as Newcastle claimed a 1-0 win at St James' Park, while Simone Inzaghi led his side to a 1-0 win over Venezia to close the gap at the top of the table to just one point after Napoli lost.

Both sides have huge games this weekend in their domestic leagues too so the managers will have some big decisions to make on their starting lineups, and this is how GIVEMESPORT envisage the teams looking like.

Inter Milan Team News

Inzaghi has decisions to make

After picking up a 1-0 win at the San Siro over Venezia on Saturday thanks to Lautaro Martinez's goal, the current champions are now just one point behind Antonio Conte's side who they will face this weekend.

Inzaghi will be without Carlos Augusto and Kristjan Asllani for the game due to injury, but aside from that has a fully-fit squad to choose from. There has been suggestions that he could rest players however having gone unbeaten in Europe so far, and with the new league phase meaning the result may not be detrimental if it doesn't go their way that could see changes made.

Inter Milan Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Carlos Augusto Muscle injury November 2024 Kristjan Asllani Other November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Inzaghi shared an update on his squad and his plan for the game.

"Arnautovic has had a slight problem for about ten days, he has an eye infection. We're assessing him for tomorrow, this morning he trained better than the last few days. He's working very well, just like Taremi and Correa. Lautaro and Thuram have recovered quite well, Taremi is a bit fresher: today I had one team play against another made up of the more tired players, that have played more in recent weeks. We will assess the situation to put out the strongest side possible in what will be a great match."

Inter Milan Predicted XI

Bastoni and Thuram to be rested

Inter Milan Predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck; Dumries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Darmian; Taremi, Martinez.

Inter Milan Predicted Substitutes: Di Gennaro (GK), Martinez (GK), Acerbi (DEF), DiMarco (DEF), Bastoni (DEF), Palacios (DEF), Barella (MID), Mkhitaryan (MID), Buchanan (MID), Correa (FWD), Thuram (FWD), Arnautovic (FWD).

After scoring his first goal in the San Siro for over 250 days, Martinez should keep his place in the side but could be partnered by former Porto star Mehdi Taremi as Marcus Thuram is rested. Hakan Calhanoglu can come back into the team after being rested at the weekend, which would see former Arsenal man Henrikh Mkhitaryan drop to the bench.

Arsenal Team News

Declan Rice doesn't travel to Italy

Mikel Arteta will be delighted that captain Martin Odegaard has returned to training and has travelled with the squad after suffering an ankle injury way back in August, but he will equally be rocked by news that Declan Rice has been ruled out of the game due to injury.

The England international missed training on Tuesday morning with a knock and hasn't travelled with the side to the Italian capital, with one eye on the weekend clash with London rivals Chelsea. Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori also remain unavailable until after the international break due to injury.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Declan Rice Knock 10/11/2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 23/11/2024 Kieran Tierney Hamstring 23/11/2024 Riccardo Calafiori Knee 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference live from Milan, Arteta shared the latest on his squad's fitness ahead of the game.

"Well, yes, it was a knock. So it's a problem on his foot. And yeah, he wasn't comfortable to put his boots on. So at the moment he's not fit. "Declan [Rice], unfortunately, picked an injury during the match against Newcastle. He was able to finish the game but he wasn't feeling good in the last few days. so we'll have to assess him on Thursday and understand whether he's going to be fit or not for the weekend. "The positive news is that Martin [Odegaard] is great to have him back. He's trained with us for the first time. A full session today. He felt good. He's a bit earlier than we expected but he wanted to be with the team so we'll decide tomorrow whether to use him or not but at least it's a big step that he's travelled with us and is part of the team."

Arsenal Predicted XI

White returns to the defence

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Sterling; Havertz.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), Setford (GK), Zinchenko (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), Monlouis (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Odegaard (MID), Lewis-Skelly (MID), Robinson (MID), Martinelli (FWD), Jesus (FWD).

With Declan Rice not travelling with the Gunners squad for the game, it should allow Ben White to come back into the team at right-back and for Thomas Partey to move back into his more natural midfield role. Gabriel Martinelli's form hasn't been great either, so it could be a good opportunity for the £180,000-per-week winger to drop out of the team and Raheem Sterling to get a rare start on the left-wing too, while Odegaard is unlikely to come straight back into the team after so long out.